CVS now offers free drive-through COVID-19 self-tests in Tampa Bay

CVS Pharmacy is opening 10 drive-thru coronavirus testing sites throughout central and northern Florida Friday, three of which are in the Tampa Bay area.

The self-administered tests are free to patients, although those with insurance will be asked to provide it. Patients also must be 18 years or older and legally reside in Florida to be tested at these sites, according to the CVS Pharmacy website.

Patients must register for an appointment in advance and will remain in their cars while a CVS Pharmacy team member provides a test kit. Patients will be instructed on how to self-swab, through the drive-thru window.

Each patient will insert the provided swab into his or her nasal cavity, while a pharmacy team member oversees the test to ensure it is done correctly.

Tests will then be sent by the pharmacy to an independent, third-party lab. Results will be available to patients in approximately three days.

The Tampa Bay sites include:

— 8905 Bryan Dairy Road, Largo

— 1000 East Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs

— 2322 Land O Lakes Boulevard, Lutz

Other Central Florida sites are in Orlando and Altamonte Springs.

Beginning May 4, CVS joined UPS in a medication drone delivery service for Florida’s largest retirement community, The Villages. The service was created in an effort to reduce the community’s exposure to the COVID-19 virus while allowing residents to receive their prescriptions in a safe, contactless way.