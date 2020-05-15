Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Brandon Megachurch Pastor who defied stay-at-home order will not be prosecuted

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Florida gyms can reopen Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis says; Restaurants can operate at 50%

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Southern Poverty Law Center sues to uncover DOC's coronavirus response

Headlines Tampa Bay

CVS now offers free drive-through COVID-19 self-tests in Tampa Bay

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida restaurant capacity raised to 50% beginning Monday as part of 'Full Phase One'

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Rhonda Rebman Lopez says she will keep donation from David Rivera consulting firm linked to Venezuela deal
Rodney Howard-Browne won't be prosecuted after violating stay-at-home orders. Image via Instagram.

Headlines

Brandon Megachurch Pastor who defied stay-at-home order will not be prosecuted

Rodney Howard-Browne hosted large congregations at the beginning of stay-at-home orders.

on

Brandon Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne will not be prosecuted, Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren announced Friday.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and Warren issued a warrant for HowardBrowne’s arrest last month after he hosted a Sunday morning worship service with 300-500 partitioners despite “educational” outreach from the Sheriff’s office urging him not to and cautioning that such a gathering would violate the county’s safer at home order.

He was subsequently arrested and then quickly released on bond.

That arrest, Warren said, is sufficient.

“Hillsborough County’s emergency order treats violations of social distancing as a problem to solve, much more than a person to punish. Pastor Howard-Browne’s arrest accomplished the safer-at-home order’s goal, which is compliance with the law,”  Warren said.

After his arrest, Howard-Browne complied with stay-at-home orders at the state and local level, Warren said.

“In deciding whether to criminally prosecute violations of stay-at-home orders, compliance is our North Star,” Warren said. “Each case is unique, and each one will be assessed based on the facts and the law. But, in general, if the person who was arrested poses no ongoing threat to public health, then our tendency will be not to prosecute the case beyond the arrest.”

Local governments issued stay-at-home orders throughout the state hoping to persuade citizens to follow recommended social distancing standards and flatten the curve, a tool necessary at the peak of the pandemic to keep hospitals from being overrun.

In Hillsborough, officials said that while the order would be enforced and non-compliant individuals arrested when necessary, the order was intended more for education than enforcement.

Prosecution was a last resort.

Warren said his office will not prosecute most cases like Howard-Browne’s, but will still consider prosecution in egregious cases.

Since taking office, Warren has made arrest diversion a priority in cases that are non-violent and don’t pose a risk to the general public.

That goes for stay-at-home violations where prosecution is not needed to achieve a change in behavior.

Chronister, who has long said his deputies would focus on education, not enforcement, except as a last resort.

“The State Attorney’s Office has recognized that compliance and not criminal punishment is the focus of our emergency health laws,”  Chronister said.

“Law enforcement’s intervention through arrest has been rare during this health crisis, and while it remains a necessary tool to protect the health and safety of our community, we agree that further criminal sanctions are not necessary in this instance,” Sheriff Chronister added, referring to Howard-Browne.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. David

    May 15, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    Warren and Chronister are two jack booted thugs who deserve to lose their reelection and be prosecuted for denying the First Amendment rights under color of law with a life sentence in prison.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Restaurant capacity raised to 50% in ‘Full Phase One.’