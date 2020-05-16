Pinellas County beach dashboard shows which areas still have capacity

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has launched a beach dashboard showing which beach access points are open.

The dashboard shows all of the county’s 150 access points. It indicates locations as either open, reaching capacity or closed.

As of 10:20 a.m., 11 beach access points were already closed due to capacity. Another nine were reaching capacity.

The Sheriff’s Office will update the dashboard every hour. It launched at 9 a.m. and will post updates through 8 p.m. throughout the weekend.

Capacity is likely to increase as the morning gives way to afternoon.

Pinellas County opened its beaches opened May 4. The county didn’t impose restrictions on beach activity — sunbathing, coolers and lounge chairs are allowed — but is enforcing social distancing standards with a sizable law enforcement presence along the entire Pinellas County Gulf coast.

The Sheriff’s Office is also posting beach updates to its Twitter page.

The latest post asks the question, “Based on the Beach Capacity Dashboard analytics, is it going to be busy?”

The answer? “Yes.”

The post is accompanied by a gif showing Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean, played by Johnny Depp, running along a beach chased by a hoard of marauders.

“Based on the Beach Capacity Dashboard analytics, is it going to be busy?” Yes. #PinellasBeaches pic.twitter.com/hdpwMs8GpU — Pinellas SO (@SheriffPinellas) May 16, 2020