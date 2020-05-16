Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Trulieve accounted for more than half of Florida's medical marijuana sales last week — again

APolitical Headlines

NFL teams can reopen facilities Tuesday — with provisos

APolitical Federal

Surf’s up and so are new beach rules to prevent coronavirus spread

APolitical Headlines

Tallahassee healthcare professionals to be honored Friday with Air Force flyover

APolitical Headlines

St. Augustine Amphitheatre says Ticketmaster is stiffing patrons

APolitical Headlines

NASCAR plans to race its way through the South in June

APolitical

Trulieve accounted for more than half of Florida’s medical marijuana sales last week — again

Company lost some market share in smokable flower.

on

Though sales figures were down week over week, Trulieve again sold more than half of the legal cannabis in the Florida system.

The numbers collated by Florida’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use cover the week ending May 14.

According to OMMU, 98,460,931 milligrams of THC were dispensed throughout the system in the week, down from 104,863,860 the week before.

Trulieve dispensed 51,085,558 milligrams from its 47 storefronts, down from 53,840,485 milligrams the prior week, but representing a bigger market share.

Surterra Wellness, with 39 brick and mortar locations, is second, but way behind, with 11,911,203 milligrams distributed during the week, down somewhat from the previous week’s 13,565,637.

The three and four spots flip-flopped last week, with Curaleaf narrowly overtaking MUV overall on the strength, in part, on a rare sale on flower.

MUV offered no statewide promotions that compared, though they did open two new storefronts in the last week, according to OMMU.

Curaleaf’s 8,171,501 milligrams sold was down slightly from 8,800,000 the week before. However, MUV crashed, from 9,175,000 the week before down to just 7,923,005 this week.

MUV also lost market share in flower sales, with just 1,964,819 ounces moved, good for a fading fifth.

Upstart GrowHealthy, which has 16 storefronts compared to MUV’s 21, had 1,876,130 ounces of flower moved in the same period, and unless MUV finds a way to get traffic, it may fade out of the top tier completely.

Curaleaf, in fourth with 2,195,916 ounces sold, already overtook MUV.

Meanwhile, at the top of the market, the story in smokable flower is a familiar one of what could be called “shake up.”

Budget product, such as bargain-bin pre-ground flower and “minis” or “smalls” that are creative ways to brand so-called “popcorn” buds, drives sales among an increasingly cash-crunched clientele.

Flower sales were actually up week over week on the strength of value buys, with 35,134,261 ounces selling, up from 34,588,157 ounces the week before

Trulieve moved 18,284,465 ounces of cannabis, down slightly from 18,695,003 the week before, but still good for over half the market.

Surterra Wellness, second in smokable dispensations, gained share week over week, moving 3,776,534 ounces of marijuana last week, up bigtime from 3,176,436 ounces during the first week of May.

The company, a late entrant to smokable sales compared to other legacy companies, likewise is targeting consumers looking for deals, with $50 quarter-ounces of ground cannabis and $30 eighths of whole flower, along with $27 popcorn variants. Quality typically reflects pricing, but in Florida’s system of dispensation and regulation, an ounce is an ounce.

Liberty Health Sciences, moved 3,348,566 ounces of marijuana last week, up from 2,872,258 ounces the first week of May, showing that marketing so-called “shake” drives traffic through the doors.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. John Kociuba

    May 16, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    Ph.D. students display twice as many symptoms of psychiatric disorders, such as depression, than other people.

    Writers are 121% more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder than those working in uncreative fields.

    There are more living organisms in a 1 teaspoonful of soil than there are people alive on Earth.

    P.s. Psychotropic drugs are bad for your health

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Restaurant capacity raised to 50% in ‘Full Phase One.’