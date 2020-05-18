Uber to provide free rides for veterans to VA appointments during COVID-19 pandemic

The Florida Veterans Foundation announced Monday a partnership with Uber to provide veterans with limited free rides to medical appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a profound gesture on the part of Uber to recognize the importance of helping transportation disadvantaged Veterans getting to and from their appointments especially during these difficult times,” said Florida Veterans Foundation President Lew Wilson.

Veterans interested in participating in the “Veterans Ride Program” can contact their local Veteran Affairs facility to receive an Uber code. Each trip value is limited to $25 and the supply of free rides are limited to the first one thousand. Each free ride code will be issued on a case by case basis as determined by the local VA facility following a brief evaluation, the announcement said.

“We’re proud to partner with the Florida Veterans Foundation to ensure Veterans in need are able to move around safely throughout the state, said Stephanie Smith, senior public policy manager, Uber. “This service will provide Florida Veterans in need critical access to safe transportation amid the COVID-19 public health crisis.”

Veterans without access to the Uber app can dial 1-833-USE-UBER to be connected with a team member who can assist with the trip request and provide an upfront price quote.

The Florida Veterans Foundation was established in 2008 by the legislature as a Direct Support Organization for the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

A map of participating Florida VA facilities can be found online.