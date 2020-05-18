Connect with us

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 2/27/18-A HH-60M Blackhawk helicopter with the 1-111th Florida Army National Guard sets in the Capitol Courtyard Tuesday during National Guard Day at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Florida National Guard maintains 2,188 troops during ‘Full Phase One’ reopen

Guardsmen staff 26 coronavirus testing sites across the state.

on

As Florida enters its Full Phase One Reopening on Monday, the Florida National Guard remains engaged as part of the state’s COVID-19 response.

“As this crisis continues, the Florida National Guard will maintain a ready force across the state for a variety of missions to include medical support and distribution of necessary commodities,” the Florida National Guard said in a statement.

To date, the Florida National Guard has 2,188 Guardsmen on duty, many of whom are running the 26 Community Based Testing Sites that provide drive-through and walk-up services.

More than 186,186 sample collections have been administered, the Florida National Guard said.

Airmen and Soldiers in the Florida National Guard also remain mobilized to seven Florida airports in partnership with the Florida Department of Health.

Those airports include Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), Miami International Airport (MIA), Orlando International Airport (MCO), Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), Tampa International Airport (TPA), Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI).

Additionally, service members are mobilized in support of the State Logistics Readiness Center in central Florida, where supplies are managed to ensure they arrive in the right place at the right time.

Members of the Florida National Guard also staff the State Emergency Operations Center and other local emergency management offices where they serve as liaisons.

Members of the National Guard serve in a part-time capacity for the state and country, balancing both military and civilian responsibilities.

Headquartered in St. Augustine, the Florida Army National Guard has a membership of nearly 10,000 Army National Guard personnel and over 1,900 Air National Guardsmen.

Jason Delgado

