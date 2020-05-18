Ashley Moody takes on Orlando pet store selling sick puppies

Attorney General Ashley Moody took legal action Monday against an Orlando pet store that allegedly sold sick puppies that were misrepresented as healthy and fit for sale.

“The sale of sick and dying puppies is both immoral and illegal,” Moody said. “Planning for a new puppy requires a great deal of time and money—and certainly there is an emotional investment. Families deserve the assurance that they will in fact receive the high-quality puppy they were promised.”

Moody filed the complaint against Hoof’s Pets Inc., which operates Petland Orlando East and Petland Waterford Lakes, and the company’s owners and operators Geoffrey M. Hoofnagle and Ben W. Hoofnagle.

The investigation into the business began after the Attorney General’s office received consumer complaints of the business selling sick puppies, according to the complaint.

The investigation revealed defendants would purchase the puppies from a breeder for roughly $225 and then sell them for anywhere from $1,500 to upwards of $9,000.

The consumer complaints received by the Attorney General alleged that out of 19 puppies, six died from illness or disorder, six were deemed unfit for purchase by licensed veterinarians, five had congenital or hereditary disorders, and three were not the represented breed.

The Attorney General’s complaint seeks to stop further violations from the owners as well as require them to provide restitution and reimbursement to consumers.