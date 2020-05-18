Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Ashley Moody takes on Orlando pet store selling sick puppies

APolitical Headlines

Uber to provide free rides for veterans to VA appointments during COVID-19 pandemic

APolitical Headlines

Gas prices bounce, go up for first time in 10 weeks

APolitical Headlines

New MLB rules: shower at home, don’t spit, Mr. Met stay away

APolitical Headlines

Tropical Storm Arthur forms, 1st named storm of season

APolitical Headlines

Barack Obama criticizes virus response in online graduation speech

APolitical

Ashley Moody takes on Orlando pet store selling sick puppies

Customers were swindled out of thousands of dollars.

on

Attorney General Ashley Moody took legal action Monday against an Orlando pet store that allegedly sold sick puppies that were misrepresented as healthy and fit for sale.

“The sale of sick and dying puppies is both immoral and illegal,” Moody said. “Planning for a new puppy requires a great deal of time and money—and certainly there is an emotional investment. Families deserve the assurance that they will in fact receive the high-quality puppy they were promised.”

Moody filed the complaint against Hoof’s Pets Inc., which operates Petland Orlando East and Petland Waterford Lakes, and the company’s owners and operators Geoffrey M. Hoofnagle and Ben W. Hoofnagle.

The investigation into the business began after the Attorney General’s office received consumer complaints of the business selling sick puppies, according to the complaint.

The investigation revealed defendants would purchase the puppies from a breeder for roughly $225 and then sell them for anywhere from $1,500 to upwards of $9,000.

The consumer complaints received by the Attorney General alleged that out of 19 puppies, six died from illness or disorder, six were deemed unfit for purchase by licensed veterinarians, five had congenital or hereditary disorders, and three were not the represented breed.

The Attorney General’s complaint seeks to stop further violations from the owners as well as require them to provide restitution and reimbursement to consumers.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Poll: Floridians will keep wearing masks, hold off on dining out