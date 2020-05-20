What’s (not) happening? What’s off and still on this pandemic Memorial Day Weekend

The reopening of Florida non-essential business doesn’t mean leaders are anxious for Memorial Day crowds. Florida Politics rounded up those activities canceled as the state continues to face the COVID-19 pandemic, many have been replaced with remote alternatives, as well as those going ahead as scheduled.

Beal Memorial Ceremony, Fort Walton Beach: Canceled

While the ceremony has not been canceled, organizers encouraged individuals to stay home and instead check the Beal Memorial Veterans Tribute Tower Facebook page at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day, the Northwest Florida Daily News reports.

Flags For Fallen Vets, Bushnell: Canceled

The event at Florida National Cemetery has been canceled, according to Villages News. The cemetery at the moment has limitations on the number of individuals allowed at burials and cannot accommodate crowds.

Jacksonville Jazz Festival: Canceled

The five-day event planned over Memorial Day Weekend has been canceled this year, but WJCT-TV announced a virtual Jazz Festival Weekend will continue, according to News4Jax. That will include broadcasts of such greats as Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock.

Miami Beach: Closed

While Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the okay for Miami-Dade County and municipalities within to reopen this week, Miami Beach will keep its beaches closed through the holiday weekend, reports WFSU.

Pinellas Beaches: Maybe

The plan right now is for beaches to remain open for Memorial Day weekend as scheduled, but Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said he will turn people away if crowds begin to swell, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Santa Rosa County ceremony: Canceled

The event in Milton was called off, the Pensacola News Journal reports. County Commissioners honored military sacrifices at a commission meeting instead.

Sarasota Memorial Day Parade: Canceled

The Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee announced in April it will not hold the annual event, and will dedicate resources instead to an upcoming Veterans Day Parade and ceremony, SRQ Media reports.

Sparkman’s Wharf, Tampa: Open

The downtown area will reopen Tuesday and remain open through Memorial Day weekend. In fact, while the area is normally closed Mondays, it will stay open from noon to 8 p.m. as part of a celebration, according to Creative Loafing.

Veterans Memorial Park ceremony, Pensacola: Canceled

No formal ceremony will take place this year, but names and photos of soldiers are being posted and honored virtually on the Veterans Memorial Park Facebook page.

Email jacobogles@hotmail.com with more Florida cancellations and events.