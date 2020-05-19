‘Illegal immigrants and Planned Parenthood’: Blue state bailouts make Rick Scott see red

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott reiterated his adamant opposition to so-called “Blue State Bailouts” on Twitter Monday evening, namechecking the Democratic governor of California.

“Gavin Newsom said yesterday that we have an “ethical obligation” to bail out his state and then turns around and gives taxpayer $$ to illegal immigrants. A bailout of liberal states will result in taxpayer funding for pensions, Planned Parenthood and illegal immigrants,” Scott, a former two-term governor of Florida, declaimed.

The Senator, a Republican in his first term, was referring to a New York Times report about a $75 million program in California that gives 150,000 illegal immigrants $500 each, using nonprofits to vet claims and dole out the funds. Private matching funds are also in play, with $50 million going to especially vulnerable subsets, including those with disabilities and those marginalized because of sexual orientation.

Newsom, who reportedly said “every Californian, including our undocumented neighbors and friends, should know that California is here to support them during this crisis,” announced the program in mid-April

Scott has thundered against bailout money going to Democratic states to defray their high legacy costs throughout this crisis, but the introduction of red meat phrases like “Planned Parenthood” and “illegal immigrants” amps up the fight.

“I’m very concerned about where we’re heading, and about the size of the Federal Reserve balance sheet,” Scott said earlier in May to an Americans for Prosperity town hall. “We’ve got to figure this stuff out.”

The Senator has not been averse to the occasional ad hominem attack against leaders of or from blue states even before Monday’s anti-Newsom tweet.

Earlier this month, Scott slammed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, comparing him to convicted fraudster Bernie Madoff.

“Schumer is the Bernie Madoff of the Senate: he loves spending money that isn’t his,” Scott quipped on his @ScottforFlorida Twitter reserved for politicking.

The Senator had a running war of words with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. That seems to have abated for now, but it remains to be seen if Scott trolling California’s Governor will have the kind of resonance in the national conservative media to which Scott tailors his appeals.