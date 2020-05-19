Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Marco Rubio pleads for more time for paycheck protection loans

Federal Headlines

'Illegal immigrants and Planned Parenthood': Blue state bailouts make Rick Scott see red

Federal Headlines

Steven Mnuchin to face grilling about small-business lending effort

Federal Headlines

Matt Gaetz: Donald Trump administration reviewing use of Chinese 'Trojan horse' drones

Federal Headlines

Republican lawmakers blast Army Corps for potential EAA Reservoir construction delay

Federal Headlines

Marco Rubio named interim chair of Senate Intelligence Committee
Marco Rubio (image via Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)

Federal

Marco Rubio pleads for more time for paycheck protection loans

Some businesses need more time to hire employees, he noted.

on

Sen. Marco Rubio found time Tuesday to pitch the Paycheck Protection Program to a receptive audience, in hopes it helps clear a policy impasse.

Rubio made a time-sensitive case for extending the small-business bailout program in a call with the American Enterprise Institute.

“The program’s been a tremendous success,” Rubio said, noting the quick startup to the program that has “put over $500 billion in the hands of small businesses.”

But “glitches” in the program exist, the Senator added, which could be fixed were there legislative will.

The Paycheck Protection Program, Rubio warns, needs to be extended.

Many businesses are nearing the end of the eight-week loan term, even as economies struggle to reopen after the March pandemic-driven economic shutdown.

Some, Rubio said, need twelve or sixteen weeks to navigate the economic shutdown for businesses dependent on the program.

“If they had another four or five weeks, they could go ahead and rehire everybody,” Rubio said, noting that when PPP was conceived, policymakers had no clue how long shutdowns would last.

$100 billion remains to be disbursed, as companies apparently are not rushing to borrow.

Rubio said that some companies were dissuaded because they were “beaten up in the press,” while others had uncertainty over program guidelines.

“We’ve seen some large companies return the money and then lay off 10,000 people,” Rubio said, decrying “PPP shaming” from the press.

The relief package passed last week in the Democratic House includes the extension, amidst a host of dealbreakers for the Republican Senate that have made the legislation “dead on arrival,” according to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The next Senate bill, Rubio said, “can’t be too specific,” and must consider what the country will look like “by the time the bill is ready to go.”

And some industries, such as tourism, will lag in recovery regardless of government intervention, the Senator added.

“We’re going to have to take into account different needs for different industries,” Rubio said, factoring in business “reinventions” in “the new normal.”

Rubio expects federal economic support to be in place for some time, with an anticipated lag between a “cure” for COVID-19 and economic confidence.

“There’s a long tail to this,” Rubio said. “It will take some time for some industries to come back.”

As well, the Senator stressed that corporate subsidies cannot take the place of economic activity.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Panhandle counties open for vacation rentals