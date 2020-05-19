Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Hillsborough Sheriff candidate Brian Boswell landed on the Brady List, but what does that mean?

Headlines Re-Open Florida

As Florida reopens, some business owners are taking it slow

2020 Headlines

Joe Biden's campaign brings on Cesar Chávez granddaughter

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Anselm Weber: Voters in HD 76 need to hear progressive ideas

2020 Headlines

CD 7 candidate Leo Valentin applauds Puerto Rico statehood vote

Headlines South Florida

Fire crews gain ground on Collier County wildfire
Stock image via Adobe

Headlines

Hillsborough Sheriff candidate Brian Boswell landed on the Brady List, but what does that mean?

Law enforcement officers under investigation must be disclosed to criminal defenders.

on

Former Hillsborough County Sheriff’s detective Brian Boswell, a Republican candidate for Sheriff, has a record of disciplinary action that ultimately led to a demotion, pay cut, loss of rank and, eventually, his departure from the agency.

Those actions, as Florida Politics reported earlier this month, also led to Boswell landing on the so-called Brady List, a disclosure to state attorneys deeming law enforcement officers discreditable for purposes of court testimony.

The revelation brought up a little known process in the criminal justice systems that protects the accused from testimony from investigators whose judgement or practices might be considered unfair.

With that in mind, Florida Politics spoke with Hillsborough County State Attorney Chief Assistant Kimberly Hindman to find out exactly how someone lands on the list and what it means for prosecution.

The disclosures stem from the U.S. Supreme Court Case Brady v. Maryland, legal precedent that requires prosecutors to disclose all evidence that might exonerate a defendant.

That, Hindman explained on background, includes anything that can be used to weigh a witness’ credibility.

The disclosures, as they relate to law enforcement officers who often provide testimony on their investigations during court proceedings, typically comes from the law enforcement agency itself.

Agencies notify attorneys when an officer is part of an internal investigation or has been charged with a crime.

The information doesn’t always discredit an officer’s testimony. Certain disclosures can be brought up in closed-door discussions, but not in front of a jury.

In Boswell’s case, his presence on the Brady List was a discrediting factor because of the sustained complaints against him, which he is challenging in federal court as untrue and malicious, involved interviewing tactics that may have coerced a confession.

Boswell himself said the internal investigations against him led to an alleged child abuser accused of violently shaking a five-week old infant and leaving the boy in a coma with life threatening injuries walking free.

Boswell’s credibility to testify was called into question because his sustained allegations related directly to a case he worked.

Those situations can be brought to a jury’s attention as can crimes or sustained allegations that speak to an officer or investigator’s truthfulness.

When the state attorney’s office is notified of an investigation or criminal charges involving a law enforcement officer, they pass that information along to all relevant attorneys who then share the information, as required under Brady v. Maryland, with defense teams.

Whether the information is provided to a jury is determined based on the details and circumstances related to the allegations or charges.

The issue, Hindmand noted, is complicated and fluid. Attorneys in the office receive training regularly. The goal she said, is to air on the side of caution with disclosures.

Wrongfully convicting a suspect, she reminded, means the actual criminal remains on the streets.

Boswell is running in the Republican primary for Hillsborough County Sheriff against incumbent Chad Chronister. His federal lawsuit challenging allegations against him names Chronister, among several others including former Sheriff David Gee.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Poll: Floridians will keep wearing masks, hold off on dining out