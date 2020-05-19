‘Non-issue’: Ron DeSantis administration fires back on COVID-19 dashboard drama

Though Gov. Ron DeSantis was primarily messaging on the state’s unemployment crisis Tuesday, he also fielded questions about a recent high-profile parting of the ways, saying it was a “non issue.”

Rebekah Jones, the data scientist who developed the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, claimed she was fired after refusing to “manually change data to drum up support for the plan to reopen” the state.

DeSantis offered a bland answer in response to reporters’ questions.

“I don’t know who she is,” DeSantis said, adding that “our dashboard has been recognized nationally.”

“I’m proud of the folks who have worked on it,” DeSantis said.

The Governor’s head spokesperson, Helen Aguirre Ferre, offered a statement in epilogue that was somewhat less bland, making an explicit case for firing with cause.

Ferre bashed Jones for a “repeated course of insubordination during her time with the Department, including her unilateral decisions to modify the Department’s COVID-19 dashboard without input or approval from the epidemiological team or her supervisors.”

“The blatant disrespect for the professionals who were working around the clock to provide the important information for the COVID-19 website was harmful to the team,” Ferre added.

“Accuracy and transparency are always indispensable, especially during an unprecedented public health emergency such as COVID-19. Having someone disruptive cannot be tolerated during this public pandemic, which led the Department to determine that it was best to terminate her employment.”

Whether that will cool the narrative remains to be seen.

The dismissal appears to be fodder for an upcoming Cabinet meeting, if Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has anything to say about it.

Fried wrote DeSantis asking that “Surgeon General Scott Rivkees, Dr. Carina Blackmore, Director of the Division of Disease Control and Health Prevention, and other parties responsible for these decisions appear before the Cabinet at our next meeting on May 28, 2020 to provide more information and answer questions on this matter.”

Meanwhile, state Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez wants the Inspector General “to conduct an expedited investigation into the allegations.” Senate Democrats, in a press call this evening, backed his play.