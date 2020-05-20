Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Marco Rubio says PPP extension has '99 or 98' votes ... but Democrats could kill it

Federal Headlines

Val Demings says Donald Trump, Mike Pence, ignoring suffering

Federal Headlines

Marco Rubio pleads for more time for paycheck protection loans

Federal Headlines

'Illegal immigrants and Planned Parenthood': Blue state bailouts make Rick Scott see red

Federal Headlines

Steven Mnuchin to face grilling about small-business lending effort

Federal Headlines

Matt Gaetz: Donald Trump administration reviewing use of Chinese 'Trojan horse' drones
Marco Rubio is back at the PPP pulpit.

Federal

Marco Rubio says PPP extension has ’99 or 98′ votes … but Democrats could kill it

The Senator wants a clean bill.

on

Sen. Marco Rubio, the nation’s leading evangelist of the Paycheck Protection Program, took to Twitter with a bold prediction.

A clean bill extending the length of PPP loans would have “99 or 98” votes, he said Wednesday. But he wondered if Democrats could keep it clean.

“We have the votes to do it, but the only issue now is can we do it without other things being added to it that keep it from getting passed,” Rubio said.

“Will some Democrats insist that in order to agree to something they support that they get something in return … something out of it that they want that we don’t agree with? Can we get the House to take it up as well,” Rubio asked, seemingly rhetorically.

The relief package passed last week in the Democratic House included the extension Rubio wanted, amidst a host of dealbreaker conditions for the Republican Senate that have made the legislation “dead on arrival,” according to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The Senator’s hope is for a bill divested of partisan wishlist items.

“Up here, if we just had a straight up vote on whether or not we should change the bill to twelve weeks or sixteen weeks to spend money on payroll, it would probably get 99 or 98 votes,” Rubio, who chairs the Senate Small Business Committee, said.

Many businesses are nearing the end of the eight-week loan term, even as economies struggle to reopen after the March pandemic-driven economic shutdown.

The Senator predicted “new language” extending the term of repayment from Sens. Cory GardnerSteve Daines and Thom Tillis, Republicans from Colorado, Montana and North Carolina who are each facing tough fights for reelection this year.

Businesses, Rubio said, are struggling to deploy the money because of “different rules in different places,” Rubio said, and if movement doesn’t happen soon, as in before Memorial Day, it may be too late for businesses on the brink.

In a forum with the American Enterprise Institute on Tuesday, Rubio noted $100 billion remains to be disbursed from the latest appropriation, as companies apparently are not rushing to borrow.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Panhandle counties open for vacation rentals