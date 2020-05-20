Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Gregory Tony failed to disclose past LSD use on Coral Springs Police application

Corona Economics Headlines

Survey: Two thirds of Floridians lost income because of pandemic

Headlines

U.S. births fall, and virus could drive them down more

Federal Headlines

Analysis: Donald Trump flouts the experts, even in his own government

Federal Headlines

Marco Rubio, Mike Waltz demand Florida dump China pension stake

Corona Economics Headlines

Cash, long a refuge in uncertain times, now under suspicion

Headlines

Gregory Tony failed to disclose past LSD use on Coral Springs Police application

Tony’s application with Tallahassee Police was rejected after disclosing he had used LSD.

on

A Coral Springs Police application shows Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony did not fully disclose his previous drug use when applying to the agency in 2005, according to a report from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

In 2004, Tony admitted to using LSD when applying for a job with the Tallahassee Police Department. That agency rejected Tony, citing its “zero tolerance for felony drug use.”

One year later, Tony sought a job with the Coral Springs Police Department. The application asked a pair of questions: “Have you ever handled any other drugs (Ecstasy, prescriptions, etc.)? If yes, was it job related?”

According to documents reviewed by the Sun-Sentinel, Tony replied, “no.” Tony also left out the fact he had applied to — and been rejected by — the Tallahassee Police Department despite listing other agencies he had applied to previously.

Tony did admit his past marijuana use in the Coral Springs Police application. In response to a question asking to list times and dates of other illegal drug use, Tony answered “Early 1990’s.”

He was hired and served the agency for 11 years.

The newest reports arise after Tony admitted he did not disclose a 1993 shooting incident — for which he was cleared in juvenile court — which left a man dead.

When Tony was just 14 years old, he shot and killed 18-year-old Hector Rodriguez following an argument. Tony claimed self-defense and was acquitted in a juvenile proceeding, leading to his records being sealed.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also said Tony did not mention the shooting before he named him head of the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Tony was named Sheriff in 2019 after DeSantis suspended former Sheriff Scott Israel. Both Tony and Israel are part of a packed field seeking to lead the agency in this year’s election.

Tony has led the field in fundraising, but he has been dogged in recent weeks by questions surrounding his decision not to disclose the shooting.

“I have never disclosed it, because I was never arrested,” said.

A Miami Herald report showed an arrest warrant had been issued prior to the 1993 shooting. However, the report also states Tony turned himself in the same day.

Tony also signed a document with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) stating he had never had a criminal record sealed or expunged. The FDLE has launched an investigation into Tony’s answers on that form.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Jim Donelon

    May 20, 2020 at 10:40 am

    Murder, LSD, Marijuana Oh yeah Governor he’ll make a fine Sheriff !!!!!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Panhandle counties open for vacation rentals