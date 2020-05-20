Gregory Tony failed to disclose past LSD use on Coral Springs Police application

A Coral Springs Police application shows Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony did not fully disclose his previous drug use when applying to the agency in 2005, according to a report from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

In 2004, Tony admitted to using LSD when applying for a job with the Tallahassee Police Department. That agency rejected Tony, citing its “zero tolerance for felony drug use.”

One year later, Tony sought a job with the Coral Springs Police Department. The application asked a pair of questions: “Have you ever handled any other drugs (Ecstasy, prescriptions, etc.)? If yes, was it job related?”

According to documents reviewed by the Sun-Sentinel, Tony replied, “no.” Tony also left out the fact he had applied to — and been rejected by — the Tallahassee Police Department despite listing other agencies he had applied to previously.

Tony did admit his past marijuana use in the Coral Springs Police application. In response to a question asking to list times and dates of other illegal drug use, Tony answered “Early 1990’s.”

He was hired and served the agency for 11 years.

The newest reports arise after Tony admitted he did not disclose a 1993 shooting incident — for which he was cleared in juvenile court — which left a man dead.

When Tony was just 14 years old, he shot and killed 18-year-old Hector Rodriguez following an argument. Tony claimed self-defense and was acquitted in a juvenile proceeding, leading to his records being sealed.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also said Tony did not mention the shooting before he named him head of the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Tony was named Sheriff in 2019 after DeSantis suspended former Sheriff Scott Israel. Both Tony and Israel are part of a packed field seeking to lead the agency in this year’s election.

Tony has led the field in fundraising, but he has been dogged in recent weeks by questions surrounding his decision not to disclose the shooting.

“I have never disclosed it, because I was never arrested,” said.

A Miami Herald report showed an arrest warrant had been issued prior to the 1993 shooting. However, the report also states Tony turned himself in the same day.

Tony also signed a document with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) stating he had never had a criminal record sealed or expunged. The FDLE has launched an investigation into Tony’s answers on that form.