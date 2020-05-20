Jackie Toledo to host clothing give-away, job fair for out-of-work residents

Rep. Jackie Toledo is implementing a three-point plan to get Tampa residents back to work.

In partnership with the Gandy Civic Association in South Tampa, Toledo is working to deliver professional clothing to out-of-work residents, provide free career services and host a socially distanced job fair.

“For three months my office has been facilitating calls, emails, social media messages and more from frustrated and desperate people across the state who have had no success at getting their unemployment benefits,” Toledo said. “I have asked the Governor’s office to conduct an investigation into the failed operating system and its handling of millions of dollars earmarked to fix the DEO website.”

“These failures have hurt Florida families, which is why I am trying to do everything in my capacity to reduce that burden, and one way is a traditional, socially-distanced job fair.”

Several organizations have already committed to the job fair including:

— Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

— Hillsborough County Community College

— Masonry Association of Florida

— Hillsborough County School District

— Florida Transportation Builders Association

— IHS Staffing

— Viatek Solutions

— ZoomLien

— Florida Department of Transportation

— Happy’s Home Center

— West Coast Chapter of Independent Electrical Contractors

— University of South Florida

— Tampa Bay Builders Association

“Since 1959, the mission of the Gandy Civic Association has been to make meaningful impacts for its residents to create a sustainable neighborhood for all to be proud of,” said Shawn Brown, Vice President of the Gandy Civic Association.

“With the COVID-19 situation impacting many residents, now, more than ever, this job fair is an opportunity as an association to help our neighbors regain employment and ‘get back on their feet.’

Brown said the job fair is also an opportunity for local businesses to connect with a skilled workforce.

The events will take place the next three Thursdays at the Gandy Civic Center located at 4207 W. Oklahoma Avenue.

This Thursday individuals can attend a dinner and professional clothing give-away from 4-7 p.m.. The following Thursday speakers will provide interview guidance from 3-7 p.m. The job fair will be June 4 from 3-7 p.m.

There is no cost for any of the events.

All events will abide by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines including 50% capacity within the facility and six feet of distances between tables and vendors. Masks are not required, but are suggested.

Interested job seekers can register at: https://forms.gle/PNnm8aSA5mofousi9.

Toledo and the civic association have also partnered with Uber, the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to provide transportation solutions.

Interested participants can contact Brown at 813-760-0890 to receive an Uber code for up to $25 off a ride. HART is offering 30 30-day passes for participants and the Sheriff’s office is donating at least 15 bikes to those in need.