Newly-formed Democratic race for HD 48 draws key endorsement

Democratic Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith has weighed into the newly-formed Democratic primary race for Florida’s House District 48 by endorsing Samuel Vilchez Santiago for the post.

Smith’s endorsement is the first major development as three Democrats entered the contest in the past few weeks seeking to replace Democratic Rep. Amy Mercado, who announced she would not seek another term representing the southern and eastern Orange County district.

Democratic activist Vilchez Santiago will be facing hotel industry executive Tony Tsonis and real estate manager and motivational speaker Nelson Pena in the August 18 Democratic primary. A fourth potential candidate, Orange County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Daisy Morales, continues to publicly express interest, but has not stated whether she will run.

“Samuel Vilchez Santiago is part of a new generation of Hispanic political leaders creating change within their own neighborhoods and getting things done for Central Floridians. His story as a Venezuelan refugee who overcame adversity at a young age has already inspired many in our community and his years of experience organizing issue-driven coalitions has delivered results.” Smith said in a news release released by Vilchez Santiago’s campaign.

There are no Republican candidates yet in the contest. Democrats have a pretty strong advantage in voter registration in HD 48, a diverse district with a significant Hispanic population and a fairly modest economic base.

A Princeton University graduate who grew up in the district, Vilchez Santiago serves as the Florida campaign manager for All Voting is Local. He is a member of the Orange County Charter Review Commission and a board member of the Orange County Democratic Hispanic Caucus, Voces Unidas por la Educación, and CCiudadano.

“The early energy and excitement behind his campaign is a testament to his leadership,” Smith added.

Smith’s House District 49 abuts HD 48 in eastern Orange County. He and Mercado work together closely, and cofounded the Florida Legislature’s Progressive Legislative Caucus.

“Representative Smith’s bold and profound advocacy has enhanced the quality of life of Central Floridians, from ensuring more funding for the UCF Restores PTSD Clinic and the arts to being a fierce champion of equality for all,” Vilchez Santiago stated in the release. “Given his track record and personal connection to our community, I am humbled and honored to receive Rep. Smith’s support during this historic campaign. I look forward to standing up for the most vulnerable in our community together in Tallahassee.”