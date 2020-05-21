Former Democratic Rep. Kelly Skidmore to enter HD 81 contest

Former Rep. Kelly Skidmore says she will enter the House District 81 contest in a bid to succeed Rep. Tina Polsky.

Polsky is running for Senate District 29, leaving her seat open this cycle. Delray Beach attorney Michael D. Weinstein is also seeking the Democratic nomination in HD 81.

Skidmore represented parts of Palm Beach County from 2006 to 2010. She also served as a staff member for former U.S. Rep. Ron Klein.

“I’ve never lost my passion for the legislative process and enacting good public policy, and this open seat is an opportunity for me to continue serving my community in a meaningful way,” Skidmore said.

“Floridians in District 81 need strong, experienced, and committed leadership, and having 14 years of direct legislative experience will definitely come in handy when dealing with the compelling issues of the day, which surprisingly have not changed drastically over the years. Florida still needs Medicaid expansion, a comprehensive climate change and resiliency strategy, an end to the demoralization of teachers, a fierce voice for women’s reproductive health care freedom, and an economy that embraces technology and supports high wage jobs.”

Skidmore has since transitioned into a PR role at the Marine Industries Association of South Florida.

Tuesday morning, Sen. Kevin Rader announced he would not seek reelection in SD 29. That launched a domino effect in the region after Polsky decided to leave her House seat after just one term to run in SD 29.

HD 81 covers parts of Palm Beach County near Lake Okeechobee including Pahokee and Belle Glade.

Silmo Moura, a Boca Raton Republican who works as a real estate agent with United Realty Group, also filed for the HD 81 race in late November.

The district favors Democrats. The Democratic candidate in HD 81 has been unopposed in the general for three straight cycles.

There is still time for additional candidates to enter the fray. Qualifying week for House elections begins June 8.