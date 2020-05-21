Green Bench Brewing Co.’s tasting room reopens Friday

St. Petersburg residents will be able to grab a beer at Green Bench Brewing Co. again, starting tomorrow at 2 p.m.

The coronavirus pandemic forced Green Bench close its Baum Avenue facility to the public for the past two months, but they are now ready to reopen.

They have some new rules, however.

First, nobody can sit at the bar — the stools have been removed so nobody tries — and other indoor seating will be kept to a minimum.

Second, the front door will stay shut. Instead, the main entrance will be through the beer garden gate so staff can monitor capacity levels to adhere to state rules.

Green Bench said most seating would be in the beer garden, and covered patios both upstairs and downstairs.

No pint glasses either. Instead, drafts will be poured into single-use plastic cups. If you want another round, toss the cup in the recycling bin.

The brewery encouraged parties to remain spread out, in order to adhere to CDC guidelines. Green Bench will facilitate customers following one of the most import rules — regular hand washing — via a newly installed outdoor hand washing sink.

Staff will do their part, too, by wearing masks and consistently disinfecting surfaces

“We have cleaned our entire facility, resurfaced tables, rearranged the tasting room, planted new flowers, pressure washed … the list goes on and on, but we are ready to have y’all back with us. In the weeks to come, we’re sure there will be more adjustments, so bear with us,” the brewery said in email.

“Needless to say, we are so excited to have y’all back. The past 60+ days have been so lonely without you. Thank you for your support and understanding as we’ve had to pivot continuously, just like y’all. You’re the best, we mean it.”

The tasting room will be open to the public from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.