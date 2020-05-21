Connect with us

Tampa Bay

Green Bench Brewing Co.'s tasting room reopens Friday

Headlines Tampa Bay

Conservative committee blasts Hillsborough Sheriff candidate Brian Boswell

Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Partnership launches regional tool to track coronavirus metrics

Headlines Tampa Bay

Pinellas County cleared to reopen vacation rentals

Headlines Tampa Bay

Bill Galvano, Joe Gruters endorse Chad Chronister for reelection

Headlines Tampa Bay

Julie Marcus launches campaign for Pinellas elections supervisor
Photo via Green Bench Brewing Co.
Photo via Green Bench Brewing Co.

Tampa Bay

Green Bench Brewing Co.’s tasting room reopens Friday

There are some new rules.

on

St. Petersburg residents will be able to grab a beer at Green Bench Brewing Co. again, starting tomorrow at 2 p.m.

The coronavirus pandemic forced Green Bench close its Baum Avenue facility to the public for the past two months, but they are now ready to reopen.

They have some new rules, however.

First, nobody can sit at the bar — the stools have been removed so nobody tries — and other indoor seating will be kept to a minimum.

Second, the front door will stay shut. Instead, the main entrance will be through the beer garden gate so staff can monitor capacity levels to adhere to state rules.

Green Bench said most seating would be in the beer garden, and covered patios both upstairs and downstairs.

No pint glasses either. Instead, drafts will be poured into single-use plastic cups. If you want another round, toss the cup in the recycling bin.

The brewery encouraged parties to remain spread out, in order to adhere to CDC guidelines. Green Bench will facilitate customers following one of the most import rules — regular hand washing — via a newly installed outdoor hand washing sink.

Staff will do their part, too, by wearing masks and consistently disinfecting surfaces

“We have cleaned our entire facility, resurfaced tables, rearranged the tasting room, planted new flowers, pressure washed … the list goes on and on, but we are ready to have y’all back with us. In the weeks to come, we’re sure there will be more adjustments, so bear with us,” the brewery said in email.

“Needless to say, we are so excited to have y’all back. The past 60+ days have been so lonely without you. Thank you for your support and understanding as we’ve had to pivot continuously, just like y’all. You’re the best, we mean it.”

The tasting room will be open to the public from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 12 p.m. to  10 p.m. Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

DBPR lifts vacation rental ban in 8 more Florida counties