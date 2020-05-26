Connect with us

Clay County Tax Collector backs Judson Sapp for CD 3

Another endorsement in the crowded congressional primary.

on

Republican congressional candidate Judson Sapp announced an endorsement Tuesday in his campaign to succeed exiting U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

The nod comes from Sapp’s home turf via Clay County Tax Collector Jimmy Weeks.

“Congress needs strong leaders like Judson Sapp. Judson is a proven businessman, dedicated family man, and solid conservative. It’s my honor to endorse Clay County’s own, Judson Sapp for Congress,” Weeks said in a news release.

The candidate responded in kind, calling Weeks a “devoted public servant.”

“He has served our community as an elected official, church leader, and in various civic organizations. I’m blessed to have Jimmy as a friend, supporter, and trusted advisor,” Sapp said.

Weeks joins U.S. Reps. Vern Buchanan and John Rutherford as well as former U.S. Rep. Cliff Stearns, former Lt. Gov. Jennifer Carroll, Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith and Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach in endorsing Sapp in what is officially Florida’s most crowded Republican congressional primary.

Sapp is one of 10 Republicans to qualify for the August ballot, alongside Kat Cammack, Ryan Chamberlin, Todd Chase, Bill Engelbrecht, Joe Dallas Millado, Gavin Rollins, James St. George, David Theus and Amy Pope Wells.

Through the end of March, Sapp had about $310,000 in the bank, trailing only St. George. Both candidates have leaned heavily on their own wealth to fund their congressional campaigns.

Cammack is No. 3 in both total raised and cash on hand, with about $166,000 banked on March 31. She has also been rolling out endorsements at a steady pace since qualifying for the ballot.

Chamberlin, Chase and Rollins are the only other candidates to have cracked six-figures in total fundraising.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties as well as part of Marion. It is a safe Republican seat.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Drew Wilson

