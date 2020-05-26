Connect with us

Ed Montanari suffers heart attack, is recovering at home

Montanari expects to be back to work Thursday.

on

St. Petersburg City Council Chair Ed Montanari suffered a heart attack Saturday, according to his office.

Montanari began experiencing chest pains Saturday afternoon while at home. He was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital where doctors diagnosed a myocardial infarction.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, who spoke with Montanari, he was transported to the hospital by a friend, but the chest pains subsided. He was still in the hospital when pains resumed and doctors discovered a nearly blocked artery.

Montanari received a stent and was released from the hospital Monday.

“It was a miracle that I was there at the hospital when it happened, and a miracle that they put a stent in,” Montanari told the Times Tuesday.

He plans to take a couple of days off to recover, but feels well and plans to return to his official duties Thursday.

This isn’t Montanari’s first brush with heart issues. He underwent open heart surgery in 2016 to repair a mitral valve.

A full cardiac workup was conducted last month, which didn’t reveal any issues, according to the Times.

Montanari, a commercial pilot by trade, is otherwise healthy.

In a statement from his office, Montanari thanked hospital staff at St. Anthony’s for “saving my life” and said he would be “forever grateful” for their care.

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

