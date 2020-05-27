Connect with us

Even reliable GOP allies wish Donald Trump would get his Twitter game right.

Donald Trump blusters about shutting down social media platforms

Twitter dither leads to President threatening shutdown.

Twitter took the unprecedented step Tuesday of giving some of President Donald Trump’s tweets a “fact-check warning.”

President Donald Trump threatened increased regulation or even the shutdown of social media companies on Wednesday, after Twitter put a “fact-check warning” on some of his tweets.

“Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen,” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

“We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that happen again,” the President added, before pivoting to another venue he sees as discriminating against conservatives.

“Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!”

Whether the President’s tweets lead to the resolution he wants remains to be seen. However, Trump, who has over 80 million followers, has long been criticized across the political spectrum for intolerant and tendentious tweets unimaginable from previous Presidents.

However, it was the President’s thoughts aforementioned mail-in ballots that ultimately tipped Twitter into warning mode.

The Associated Press noted the President’s tweets on vote-by-mail could violate a Twitter policy against “false or misleading information intended to intimidate or dissuade people from participating in an election or other civic process.”

Other Presidential tweets likewise have been spotlighted nationally for running afoul of social mores, as the Associated Press noted.

The husband of a woman who died accidentally in an office of then-Republican Rep. Joe Scarborough two decades ago is demanding that Twitter remove President Donald Trump’s tweets suggesting Scarborough, now a fierce Trump critic, murdered her.

“My request is simple: Please delete these tweets,” Timothy J. Klausutis wrote to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Thus far, those tweets have not been deleted.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this post. Republished with permission. 

