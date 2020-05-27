Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Vacation rentals are back, but hosts and guests are hesitant to book

APolitical Headlines

Much riding on SpaceX's rocket

APolitical Headlines

AT&T donates $25K to Lakeland Regional Health

APolitical Headlines

Stormy weather puts damper on SpaceX’s first astronaut launch

APolitical

Florida medical marijuana sales surged last week

APolitical Headlines

Tom Brady and his no good, very bad first week in Tampa: A cartoon

APolitical

Vacation rentals are back, but hosts and guests are hesitant to book

There are fears on both sides of the business.

on

Vacation rentals are starting to come back online in many Florida counties, but hosts and guests are ready to go back to business as usual.

A new survey conducted by IPX1031 found nearly half of Airbnb hosts don’t feel safe renting out their properties as the coronavirus pandemic lingers while one in five hosts aren’t sure if they’ll ever return to the vacation rental business.

About 37% of hosts say they don’t expect bookings to get back to normal until the fall, while 16% say it will take until spring 2021. For 29%, there’s only a loose timeline — the development of a vaccine, which is several months away by even the most optimistic estimate.

The hesitance comes alongside a massive drop in actual and expected revenues.

The average host told IPX1031 they made $22,822 a year on Airbnb. More than half of their 2020 income — $11,996 — was expected during the summer. Now, hosts expect summer revenues of $6,761, a 44% drop. They say they’ve already lost $4,036 since the pandemic began.

On the other side of the business, seven in 10 renters say they are fearful to stay at an Airbnb. About a quarter say they’ll feel better about the prospect sometime this summer. The rest are fragmented — 12% say the fall, 9% say winter, 9% say spring 2021 and 10% say summer 2021.

Still others are waiting on a significant development rather than time. About one in six say they won’t feel at ease until public health experts say social distancing is no longer needed. The same number are waiting on a vaccine.

IPX1031’s survey was conducted May 1-13 and took responses from 500 Airbnb guests as well as Airbnb hosts. The average age of hosts was 36 and the average age for guests was 33.

For hosts, 31% operated Airbnb full-time while 69% operated part-time. Types of listings: 74% entire home; 21% private room; 5% shared room. Settings: 45% urban; 45% suburban; 10% rural.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis: Florida summer camps can open without restrictions.