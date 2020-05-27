Motorola helps public safety agencies prepare for busy hurricane season

Connect with us

Radios and command center software keep first responders connected.

on

Tarps, radios and batteries can help families weather hurricane season, but it takes reliable tech for first responders to get through the worst of it safely.

As hurricane season approaches — officially, that is, since we’re already two named storms in — Motorola Solutions is helping public safety agencies prepare for what experts predict could be a particularly severe year of storms.

The communications company plays an important role in making sure all types of first responders, from police to EMTs, can keep in contact even if high winds or flooding knock out cell service.

“Communication is absolutely vital to mounting an effective response to a hurricane or any other natural disaster or event,” said Kelly Mark, Motorola Solutions’ executive vice president of software and services.

“The start of hurricane season is an important reminder to revisit disaster management plans and ensure readiness, from inventorying back-up radios and testing generators, to updating software and coordinating with technology providers for support that may be needed before, during and after a storm.”

It does so through an advanced radio technology known as Project 25, or P25, which have become the standard for mission-critical voice communications.

Motorola also offers command center software to help governments from the city to the federal level organize information into actional intelligence during a disaster. When paired, the technologies enable the coordination of potential evacuations, search, rescue and recovery operations and law enforcement activities in impacted areas.

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, we relied heavily on our radio network and radios,” said Greg Holcomb, director of the Office of Public Safety Support in Lake County.

“Our officers were involved in search and rescue and responding to emergencies in affected areas, and LMR continued to be reliable and worked. Push-to-talk radios are second nature for our first responders, and they trust their reliability and durability in critical moments.”

Ahead of the June 1 start of the 2020 hurricane season, Motorola Solutions is offering tips for public safety agencies on preparing for hurricanes and other natural disasters, as well as a comprehensive preparedness checklist.

