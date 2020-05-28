Jim Hart: Working together, not lawsuits, will help us survive pandemic

These are uncertain times.

As we live through this global pandemic, we’re all just doing what we can to stay safe and live as close to a normal life as possible. The coronavirus has not been kind to anyone, particularly our business and healthcare communities.

It should go without saying, that now is not the time to file unwarranted and frivolous lawsuits against our people.

You’ve seen it on the news. Lawyers are hitting business owners with coronavirus-related lawsuits, they are also looking to sue hospital and nursing home personnel working on the frontlines, and small-business owners are struggling to survive and are terrified of being destroyed by a lawsuit.

These ridiculous lawsuits only hurt Floridians and help no one but the lawyers making a buck out of them. We must work together to survive this pandemic and keep our economy as strong as possible, not tear each other apart.

To those who disagree, I say take your business-destroying, doctor-threatening lawsuits somewhere else.

General Jim Hart, USAF (Ret.) is chair of Floridians for Government Accountability.