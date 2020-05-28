10K people have been hospitalized in Florida during coronavirus pandemic

More than 10,000 people have been hospitalized in Florida with the novel coronavirus throughout the pandemic.

That’s according to a new count release by the Department of Health (DOH) Thursday, showing 157 new Florida resident hospitalizations and one non-resident. In total, 9,795 residents have been hospitalized, as have 261 non-residents.

The department also reported 46 deaths, now 2,446 total, tied to COVID-19. Thursday, 45 of those deaths were among Floridians, raising the death toll among residents to 2,364.

And an additional 651 people tested positive for the disease since Wednesday’s report. Now 53,285 people, including 51,918 Floridians, have tested positive.

Manatee County became the tenth county to cross 1,000 COVID-19 cases Thursday, with the official count hitting 1,007. But South Florida remains the hot spot of the disease in the state.

Since Wednesday’s report, 171 people in Miami-Dade County have tested positive, raising the overall COVID-19 caseload there to 17,396 people. Of the 46 deaths statewide, 25 were tied to the county, raising its death toll to 680.

Broward County registered 45 new cases, raising its total to 6,870 and the death toll rose to 328 after one new person was confirmed dead. Palm Beach County now has 5,541 cases after DOH showed 86 new reports and eight deaths, now with 339 total.

Six other counties have more than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases including Hillsborough with 2,019, Orange with 1,902, Lee with 1,802, Duval with 1,523, Collier with 1,401 and Pinellas with 1,218.