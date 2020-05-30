Connect with us

Anthony Sabatini 'thugs' Tweet earned Democratic rebuke.

‘Thugs’ drive Florida House Twitter beef

Rep. Sabatini earned Democratic rebukes for calling protesters ‘thugs.’

on

Though rioting in Florida has not been the main story in the nationwide protest of the police killing of Minneapolis’ George Floyd, one House Republican managed to create an angle.

Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a state Representative from Howey-in-the-Hills, opined on how the civil unrest in the streets of Minneapolis should be handled on Friday night.

“Lock up every one of these disgusting, lawless thugs destroying the city of Minneapolis,” Sabatini counseled on Twitter before adding more legal advice.

“They should each be arrested and prosecuted to the FULL extent of the law,” he added. “Shame on the politicians that pander to this destruction!”

 

House Democrats responded on Saturday morning, with Rep. Shevrin Jones taking issue with Sabatini’s use of the word “thugs” in particular.

“You mean these thugs, Rep?”

Jones linked to an article from a Minnesota news outlet in which Gov. Tim Walz addressed rumors of “white supremacists and drug cartels” present during the unrest in the streets of the Twin Cities.

Jones had some backup soon enough from his caucus, with Rep. Cindy Polo opining “I mean of course that’s who he meant!! He has shown us who he is so I believe him.”

Polo did not detail her response, but Sabatini’s complicated relationship with race includes being photographed in blackface as a youth. As well, he reportedly dressed like a ‘cartoon Mexican.’

Though Sabatini’s tweet uses loaded language, it did not meet the threshold of action from Twitter, which has taken to putting “fact checks” on recent incendiary tweets from President Donald Trump.

Florida Republicans have a history of sorts of achieving notoriety for their reactions to riots in American streets.

As violence of a similar sort filled the streets of Ferguson, a former Republican party official in Duval County urged “fire hoses” to “knock those thugs over” since they “probably need a shower anyway.”

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

1 Comment

  1. John Kociuba

    May 30, 2020 at 11:55 am

    Figures the apologists for planned Communist riots by international Socialist Organization funding gets their minions in the black community to promote Soviet Negro Republic doctrine.

    All loyal to the destruction of the “racist white document” the United States Constitution!

    “No borders, no walls, no U.S.A. at all!” Remember? ANTIFA apologists bashing Hon. Representatives like Anthony Sabatini is poetic.

    ANTIFA was created by BOLSHEVIK COMMUNISTS in 1920s Germany to overthrow Monarch Republic.

    The goal of Communism is to decimate America’s family units by creating fear, economic instability, unintelligible public education, propaganda media, destroy Christianity, until Government becomes your God!

    Once seeds of Communism are planted in soil of a Republic they will continue growing strangling all freedom and life around them, until one day, met with a massive unpredictable overwhelming overly aggressive force.

    Reply

