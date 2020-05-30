‘Thugs’ drive Florida House Twitter beef

Though rioting in Florida has not been the main story in the nationwide protest of the police killing of Minneapolis’ George Floyd, one House Republican managed to create an angle.

Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a state Representative from Howey-in-the-Hills, opined on how the civil unrest in the streets of Minneapolis should be handled on Friday night.

“Lock up every one of these disgusting, lawless thugs destroying the city of Minneapolis,” Sabatini counseled on Twitter before adding more legal advice.

“They should each be arrested and prosecuted to the FULL extent of the law,” he added. “Shame on the politicians that pander to this destruction!”

House Democrats responded on Saturday morning, with Rep. Shevrin Jones taking issue with Sabatini’s use of the word “thugs” in particular.

“You mean these thugs, Rep?”

Jones linked to an article from a Minnesota news outlet in which Gov. Tim Walz addressed rumors of “white supremacists and drug cartels” present during the unrest in the streets of the Twin Cities.

Jones had some backup soon enough from his caucus, with Rep. Cindy Polo opining “I mean of course that’s who he meant!! He has shown us who he is so I believe him.”

Polo did not detail her response, but Sabatini’s complicated relationship with race includes being photographed in blackface as a youth. As well, he reportedly dressed like a ‘cartoon Mexican.’

Though Sabatini’s tweet uses loaded language, it did not meet the threshold of action from Twitter, which has taken to putting “fact checks” on recent incendiary tweets from President Donald Trump.

Florida Republicans have a history of sorts of achieving notoriety for their reactions to riots in American streets.

As violence of a similar sort filled the streets of Ferguson, a former Republican party official in Duval County urged “fire hoses” to “knock those thugs over” since they “probably need a shower anyway.”