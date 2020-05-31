Shots fired near USF due to ‘civil unrest’ in anti-police brutality protest

The University of South Florida reported shots fired near campus late Saturday night due to “civil unrest.”

The school alerted students and faculty in a text message at 10:24 p.m.

“SHOTS FIRED TUE TO CIVIL UNREST NEAR USF. STUDENTS ON CAMPUS REMAIN INDOORS,” the test read.

Unconfirmed rumors suggest someone may have been shot.

“Major rioting near USF, VA hospital, TGH, Moffitt. Included someone being shot. I got co-workers due for MN work shift… I’m not sure they are going to be able to get there safely,” tweeted Jennifer Horsley.

USF/Tampa friends please be careful !!! https://t.co/TF3MKzr9eu — zesty feta (@AnaKallergis) May 31, 2020

Another twitter user claimed a gas station was on fire.

gathering info for you now but shots were fired in near USF today due to civil unrest, also a gas station is currently on fire and burning as i type this, please be careful — lil lith (@llilllith) May 31, 2020

A follow up moments later again reminded students to remain indoors “until further notice.”

As of 11:00 p.m. no further notice had been communicated.

It appears the shots were related to protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis who died earlier this week after a police interaction resulted in him being detained while an officer placed his knee over his neck. Floyd could be heard on video saying he couldn’t breathe before he died.

A video from University Mall posted to Twitter shows dozens of officers lined up with tear gas canisters deployed.

Earlier in the day protests in the area resulted in unrest after protesters launched fireworks into a crowd of police officers, striking one, but not injuring the officer. Rocks and other objects were also reportedly thrown at officers and an empty Hillsborough County Sheriff’s vehicle was damaged.

A spokesperson for the city of Tampa did not immediately have information about the incident.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.