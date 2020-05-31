Connect with us

Anthony Sabatini is under fire from Democrats for his latest provocative Tweet.

Anthony Sabatini tweets AR-15 ‘threat,’ Florida Dems want him off Twitter

Rep. Anthony Sabatini is still on the platform as of this writing.

on

Florida Democrats called for the removal from Twitter of a Republican member of the Florida House, after he said an AR-15 would greet rioters in his county.

Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a Howey-in-the-Hills Republican, responded to riots throughout the state and the nation with a bellicose vow.

“Attention potential “protesters” coming near Lake County, FL. This is an AR-15 — this will be a very common sight upon illegal entry at any Lake County business — FYI!”

Sabatini’s comments came after widely-reported unrest, including violence and wanton destruction of public property, in Miami, Tampa, and Jacksonville, among other Florida cities.

The tweet included a picture of an AR-15, a semi-automatic rifle.

Florida Democrats were triggered.

The call was for Twitter to “remove this account for violence.”

“People of Lake County, remove him from office,” the party added.

As of yet, Sabatini’s account has not been suspended, though given the virality of the lawmaker’s tweet and multiple calls for such, along with Twitter’s own political lean, perhaps that will come to pass.

For Sabatini, Saturday night’s tweet and the response continues a theme.

He opined on how the civil unrest in the streets of Minneapolis should be handled on Friday night.

“Lock up every one of these disgusting, lawless thugs destroying the city of Minneapolis,” Sabatini counseled on Twitter before adding more legal advice.

“They should each be arrested and prosecuted to the FULL extent of the law,” he added. “Shame on the politicians that pander to this destruction!”

House Democrats responded on Saturday morning, with Rep. Shevrin Jones taking issue with Sabatini’s use of the word “thugs” in particular.

“You mean these thugs, Rep?”

Jones linked to an article from a Minnesota news outlet in which Gov. Tim Walz addressed rumors of “white supremacists and drug cartels” present during the unrest in the streets of the Twin Cities.

Sabatini’s complicated relationship with race includes being photographed in blackface as a youth. As well, he reportedly dressed like a ‘cartoon Mexican.’

Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

3 Comments

  1. John Kociuba

    May 31, 2020 at 10:47 am

    Hon. Florida Representative Anthony Sabatini could care less what lowlife Communist Party Democrat scrum say.

    “Lions don’t lose sleep over the options of sheep!” ~Illuminatiam

    Americans need 50 state “stand your ground law” and “50 state concealed carry reciprocity” now!

    If an ardent anti-gun activist fueled by Communist propaganda ever get their way in treasonous action to overthrow our 2nd Amendment? The mobs you see on TV will be armed by leftist Communist Democrats! Democrat Mayors, Governors, City Councilman will give armed mobs names of citizens they don’t like and those mobs will go door to door putting citizens in military trucks.

    THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS IN COMMUNIST COUNTRIES! It is ILLEGAL to be a Communist in the United States.

    Lake County is no “Orlando!”

    Reply

    • John Kociuba

      May 31, 2020 at 11:09 am

      Moreover,

      PLEASE CLEAR THE ROOM OF ALL DOGMA AND SOPHISM! ANTHONY SABATINI WILL BE REELECTED!

      WHY? LAKE COUNTY BUSINESS OWNERS OF ALL RACES ARE PROTECTED COMPARED TO WHAT THESE LOWLIFE COMMUNIST DEMOCRAT SCUM ALLOW IN THEIR CITIES.

      Reply

  2. Lake County Native

    May 31, 2020 at 11:10 am

    The good news is that with term limits this petulant child will be gone soon.

    For Democrats, he is a gift as they can make him the face of my party. For Republicans he is Our Sheila Jackson Lee, an embarrassment that cannot be shit up.

    Reply

