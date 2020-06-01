Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Quarantine cuts number of Florida traffic crashes in half

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

90th day of COVID-19 in Florida: 1M people tested

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Officials report 927 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths Saturday

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

State unveils new Home Depot testing site as 1,212 test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Power outages may prevent continuous COVID-19 testing in long-term care facilities

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Banned lawyer files lawsuit over Ron DeSantis' lockdown

Coronavirus in Florida

Quarantine cuts number of Florida traffic crashes in half

With residents holed up at home rush hour traffic has dipped considerably.

on

The number of traffic crashes in Florida dropped by 50% in April compared to the same time last year, according to highway officials.

With residents holed up at home, working remotely and running fewer errands, rush hour traffic has dipped considerably. Shuttered bars and restaurants has meant fewer drunk drivers on the roads. Florida drivers were involved in 16,191 crashes last month compared to 33,692 in April 2019, according to data from the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the dip started in March as the pandemic spread. Florida’s crash data showed a 25% decrease in March compared to last year.

“The fewer people out driving, the less vehicle miles traveled, the less opportunity for people to do bad things,” said Whit Blanton, executive director of Forward Pinellas, the county’s transportation planning agency.

___
Republished with permission from the Associated Press.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

No decision yet from Gov. DeSantis on eviction ban extension.