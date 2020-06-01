Lights out: Which jurisdictions in Florida have curfews in place in reactions to protests?

The killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis sparked tense protests across the nation, including Florida. The following jurisdictions put curfews in place, many of which ended Monday morning but some of which will run until further notice.

Broward County

Mayor Dale Holness issued an emergency curfew starting Sunday evening at 9 p.m., running through 6 a.m. Monday, WSVN 7 News reports.

Fort Lauderdale

Mayor Dean Trantalis issued a citywide curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports. Police announced the curfew over megaphone at a downtown protest on Sunday evening.

Jacksonville

Mayor Lenny Curry and Sheriff Mike Williams issued a citywide curfew that began on Sunday at 8p .m. and ran until 6 a.m. Curry in a tweet cited “criminal activity that threatens first responders, other people, and private property.”

Leon County

The county issued a curfew effective at 11 p.m. Saturday evening and running until 6 a.m., according to WCTV. The Sheriff’s Office State Attorney’s Office and City of Tallahassee requested the action. The curfew expired Monday morning.

Miami

A citywide curfew issued by City Manager Arthur Noriega went into effect Sunday evening and runs from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. City officials say it will remain in effect until further notice, and that violators may be put in jail.

Miami-Dade County

Mayor Carlos Gimenez in response to an “outbreak of violence” ordered an emergency curfew that started Saturday evening. The county-wide curfew runs from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. An expected Monday opening of beaches was also delayed.

Orange County

Mayor Jerry Demings ordered a curfew beginning Sunday night and running from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. until further notice. In addition to protests, the curfew order also cites concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic,

Orlando

Mayor Buddy Dyer said the city will enforce a curfew with the same hours as those in surrounding Orange County, WESH-2 reports. That came after protestors surrounded the Orlando Police Department headquarters in Saturday.

Polk County

Sheriff Grady Judd ordered a county-wide curfew effecting Sunday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. That followed multiple “serious incidents” that occurred on Sunday afternoon, an order reads.

Tampa

Beginning Sunday night, Tampa officials ordered a curfew from 7:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. Violation could result in 60 days in jail or a $500 fine. Mayor Jane Castor issues a statement condemning violence while standing with peaceful protests, Bay News 9 reports.

West Palm Beach

The city on Sunday issued a curfew from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., The Palm Beach Post reports. Bridges connecting downtown to the Mar-A-Lago estate were closed.