Three months since first COVID-19 cases, officials report nearly 57K total

State officials have confirmed 56,830 COVID-19 cases since officials first reported the virus in Florida three months ago.

Monday brought 667 newly confirmed cases nine additional fatalities, which raised the death toll to 2,543. And 10,494 people have been hospitalized in the state, including 41 people confirmed with the virus in the last 24 hours.

In nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, 1,236 residents and staff have died from the disease. That accounts for more than half of Florida residents that have died, 2460 of the state’s total fatalities.

Over weekends, the state confirms fewer deaths tied to COVID-19, in part explaining the relatively low death count reported Monday and Sunday, when only four people were confirmed dead.

South Florida’s Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties still remain the state’s largest hot spots of the virus since Department of Health (DOH) officials confirmed the first two Florida cases on March 1.

Since Saturday’s report, 139 people in Miami-Dade County have tested positive, raising the overall COVID-19 caseload there to 18,139 people. Two of the nine people who died were tied to county, raising the death toll there to 713.

Broward County registered 73 new cases, raising its total to 7,196, and one person, now 335 total, have died there. Palm Beach County now has 6,135 cases after DOH showed 39 new reports and still 350 fatalities.

Eight other counties have more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases: Hillsborough with 2,251, Orange with 2,031, Lee with 1,943, Duval with 1,654, Collier with 1,580, Pinellas with 1,313, Manatee with 1,057 and Polk with 1,038. Escambia County is the next closes to crossing that threshold, now with 828 cases.

DOH received the results of 26,773 people Sunday, raising the total count of people tested to 1,041,318. Of those tested who were not previously identified as positive, 2.83% of people’s results came back positive, in line with the recent average.

Florida has received as many as 77,934 individuals’ results in a single day, but Gov. Ron DeSantis and Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz say the demand for tests falls short of the state’s expanding testing apparatus.