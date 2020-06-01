Associated Builders and Contractors backs Bob Cortes for HD 30

The Central Florida Chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors has endorsed Bob Cortes bid to return to the Florida House.

“We appreciate Rep. Cortes’s past support for free enterprise and workforce development and look forward to working with him in the 2021 Session,” ABC PAC Chairman Thomas Wert said.

ABC is a trade group representing all specialties within the U.S. construction industry. Its membership is primarily comprised of firms that perform work in the industrial and commercial sectors.

Cortes touted ABC’s support, and a recent nod from BusinessForce in a Monday news release.

“I’m honored to receive this endorsement from one of our most important sectors in Central Florida,” the Alamonte Springs Republican said. “During these challenging times, we will be focused on rebuilding our economy with hard work and ingenuity. I look forward to working with our builders and contractors and making sure our public policy supports American enterprise.”

Cortes served in the House from 2014-2018, when he was defeated by now-Democratic Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil 53%-47%.

He filed for a rematch against Goff-Marcil in late-April, citing the lack of a Republican challenger in the district and the coronavirus crisis, which he said mandates “strong leadership and proven leadership.”

As of April 30, Goff-Marcil had raised about $21,000 for her campaign and had nearly $20,000 in the bank. Cortes has yet to file his first true campaign finance report — he filed a waiver for the three days in April he was a candidate.

HD 30 spans southern Seminole County and north-central Orange County.