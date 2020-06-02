Connect with us

Tampa Bay

Andrew Warren condemns George Floyd killing, urges peaceful protest

Headlines Tampa Bay

Tampa lifts nightly curfew

Headlines Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County to restore voting rights to felons who can't afford to pay fines

Headlines Tampa Bay

Julie Marcus raises $37,000 in 11 days for Pinellas Supervisor of Elections campaign

Headlines Tampa Bay

Charlie Crist asks Gov. DeSantis to illuminate Sunshine Skyway for LGBTQ month

Headlines Tampa Bay

7:30 p.m. Tampa curfew in effect indefinitely

Tampa Bay

Andrew Warren condemns George Floyd killing, urges peaceful protest

Violence and looting, he said, are not the answer.

on

Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is speaking out about police brutality and the subsequent rioting in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“George Floyd’s murder is a profound tragedy and a despicable injustice. I am struggling to make sense of Mr. Floyd’s murder, as are so many around the country,” Warren said. “We mourn for him and our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Floyd’s family as they cope with his loss. Make no mistake, murder is murder, and if this happened in our community, I would prosecute this ex-officer.”

Warren also praised the peaceful protests nationwide calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism.

“We must listen to these voices to build a better community,” Warren said.

“Peaceful protests are vital to our democracy — they provide an outlet for anger and frustration, as well as inspire change.”

Still, Warren spoke out against protests that turn to violence and destruction, which he said: “Put the safety of our citizens, their homes, their businesses, and their jobs, at risk.”

“Violence and destruction also drown out the voices of peaceful protest that we need to hear,” he said.

As of Sunday night, 68 people were arrested in Hillsborough County related to burglary, rioting and destruction of property during chaotic demonstrations, particularly on Saturday night.

Rioters held over from an earlier peaceful protest set fire to several buildings, including the Champs Sports and a Mobil gas station in the University area.

Images of the night showed a chaotic scene with law enforcement officers deploying tear gas to disperse crowds and, in some cases, protesters throwing them back at police.

One officer was burned by a firework lobbed at law enforcement.

“Our community will not tolerate criminals who are exploiting this moment. My office is in the process of receiving those cases and will prosecute these defendants,” Warren said.

“While we do our job to seek justice, we will not allow the wrongful actions of the few to stop us from listening to the voices of the many.”

Warren said his office will hold accountable anyone “who tries to take advantage of this pain in our community to commit crimes for personal gain or to perpetrate destruction.”

“We don’t have all the solutions. We do value the voices of protest. We will listen to these voices and welcome the opportunity to engage with all who are using their voices to find solutions. That is how we will heal—we will honor Mr. Floyd’s memory, and we will move forward to build a safer, stronger community.”

Another protest is scheduled at Tampa City Hall at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The city of Tampa lifted its curfew, which had been in effect Sunday and Monday from 7:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. after Saturday’s events were not repeated.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis extending eviction moratorium until July 1.