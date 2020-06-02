Kanika Tomalin to host bi-weekly podcast on St. Pete Catalyst

St. Pete Catalyst is adding St. Petersburg Deputy Mayor and City Administrator Kanika Tomalin to its roster of podcast hosts.

Tomalin will host “Just Getting Started” on a bi-weekly basis starting Mid-June. The show will feature interviews with local leaders in business, education, government and the arts.

Tomalin’s podcast joins Innovation in the ‘Burg, He Said She Said, StPete X and Inspired Giving on the St. Petersburg Group’s Catalyst programming.

“The Catalyst is a conduit for our community’s best ideas,” said publisher Joe Hamilton, CEO of the St. Petersburg Group. “Our thought leaders start the conversation and we moderate comments so citizens can contribute additional insight unhindered by the negativity that plagues other platforms. We know that Dr. Tomalin will be a catalyst for many impactful conversations.”

St. Pete Catalyst also produced two daily video interview programs — Coronavirus Impact Insights with Hamilton and St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Chris Steinocher and The Catalyst Sessions, an arts-based livestream with Catalyst Arts & Culture Editor Bill DeYoung.

“The Catalyst is existentially St. Pete,” Tomalin said. “All of the things that we most love and celebrate about our awesome city, I think are really well-represented and epitomized by the Catalyst. It’s a very reflective platform that’s responsive, allows a lot of latitude for authentic exchange, and has a pulse on everything that’s happening in the community as it unfolds.”