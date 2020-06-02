Connect with us

Headlines

Personnel note: Max Steele joins American Bridge

Steele will work as Senior Advisor for Communications in the “Trump War Room.”

on

American Bridge PAC welcomed Max Steele to its “Trump War Room” this week.

American Bridge is a super PAC that supports Democratic candidates and conducts opposition research on Republican ones.

“Excited to announce that this week I started at American Bridge as Senior Advisor for Communications for the Trump War Room,” Steele said in an email. “I’m sure I’ll be bugging some of you in the not too distant future with Trump Admin pitches. In the meantime, if there’s anything you need from me or from Bridge, please don’t hesitate to reach out.”

Steele has a wealth of experience in communications — he was the Florida Democratic Party’s communications director during the 2016 election cycle, later serving as senior communications director for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.

He held that position through early 2018 before joining Bob Casey’s U.S. Senate campaign. Through March, he was the director of rapid response for U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s presidential campaign.

American Bridge describes itself as “the largest research, video tracking, and rapid response organization in Democratic politics. We find what Republicans are hiding and make sure voters hear about it.”

Per its website, the PAC created the Trump War Room in 2017 “to keep Donald Trump and the Republican Party unpopular in order to lay the foundation for Democrats to retake power in 2018.”

Leading up to the 2020 presidential election, the PAC is “laser-focused” on flipping the White House, U.S. Senate, Governor’s races and state legislatures nationwide.

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

