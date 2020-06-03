Health officials: 1,317 new coronavirus cases Wednesday

State health officials reported an additional 1,317 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus Wednesday, raising Florida’s caseload to 58,764 individuals.

With 37 more fatalities confirmed in the state, including one non-Floridian, 2,650 people have died. Since the pandemic reached Florida, 10,796 people have been hospitalized.

Tuesday saw 1,237 new cases, the most confirmations in nearly two months. On April 4, 1,304 people tested positive.

However, only 11,717 people were tested on April 4. On Tuesday, the Department of Health (DOH) received rests for 28,689 individuals.

Florida has received as many as 77,934 individuals’ results in a single day and has tested more than 1 million people, but Gov. Ron DeSantis and Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz say the demand for tests falls short of the state’s expanding testing apparatus.

The most deaths in a single day, rather than when the death was reported, was 59 on May 4.

At least 1,306 residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have died throughout the pandemic.

South Florida’s Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties still remain the state’s largest hot spots of the virus since DOH officials confirmed the first two Florida cases three months ago.

Since Monday’s report, 232 people in Miami-Dade County have tested positive, raising the overall COVID-19 caseload there to 18,456 people. Nine of the 37 people who died were tied to county, raising the death toll there to 742.

Broward County registered 91 new cases, raising its total to 7,339, and one person, now 339 total, died there. Palm Beach County now has 6,477 cases after DOH showed 258 new reports and eight fatalities, now 372 total.

Three other counties have more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases: Hillsborough with 2,384, Orange with 2,121 and Lee with 2,087. Five more have upwards of 1,000 cases: Collier with 1,679, Duval with 1,669, Pinellas with 1,361, Manatee with 1,110 and Polk with 1,074.

Escambia County is the next closest to crossing that threshold, now with 853 cases. And Collier County surpassed Duval County Wednesday.