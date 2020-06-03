Connect with us

Joe Biden running ads in Florida based on George Floyd responses

Pro-Democrat PAC accuses Donald Trump of voter fraud

Officer charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

Joe Henderson: Pursuing Republican convention for Florida is a fool's errand

Florida reimbursed $252M from FEMA for coronavirus response

Health officials turn attention toward rural communities like Immokalee
Biden came out of his basement swinging this week.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden‘s campaign is running a digital ad in Florida based spotlightig the nation’s response to the George Floyd slaying and his Philadelphia speech on that Tuesday.

The new 60-second digital commercial “Build The Future” is running on social media in key battleground states including Florida, Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The spot mixes dramatic images and video from the recent protests, President Donald Trump‘s Monday photo-op at the St. John’s Episcopal Church, a White House appearing under siege, white nationalists marching in Charlottesville, N.C. in 2017, and Biden meeting with black leaders and protesters, and delivering his crisis address in Philadelphia.

“The country is crying out for leadership, leadership that can unite us, leadership that can bring us together,” he declares in the ad.

In the Philadelphia speech, and so in the new ad, Biden promises, “I won’t traffic in fear and division. I won’t fan the flames of hate. I’ll seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued our country, not use them for political gain.”

He then pivots to talking about building a better future, saying that’s an America thing to do.

“This is the United States of America. There’s never been anything we’ve been unable to do when we set our mind to it and we’ve done it together,” he says.

The add starts running Wednesday on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, targeting constituencies the campaign hopes to persuade to turn out, notably younger and more diverse voters in battleground states.

A version of the ad will run with Spanish language captions.

“After Joe Biden’s address to the nation Tuesday as American communities grapple with civil unrest because of the systemic racism that pervades our society, we saw a country that was hungry for a leader that can listen to concerns, display empathy, and heal the deep wounds of racial injustice,” the campaign stated in a news release announcing the ad.

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

