‘Drew Brees is right’: Rick Scott stands up for the flag, against ‘disrespect’

On the football field, New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees has Wide Receiver Michael Thomas as a safety valve.

In the contact sport of politics, though, with Brees beset by blowback in the wake of saying he didn’t respect kneeling during the National Anthem, it’s Sen. Rick Scott who is running a slant route, catching the ball, and sprinting into the open field.

The first-term Republican from Naples waded into the current controversy embroiling the veteran passer via his “Scott for Florida” Twitter account, used for campaign-style communications.

“Drew Brees is right,” Scott tweeted. “Even with its flaws, America still stands as a beacon of freedom and opportunity. Disrespecting the flag, the anthem, and our troops solves nothing. It simply tears us further apart.”

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America,” Brees said.

His grandfathers were war veterans. But he also is moved by “all that has been sacrificed, not just those in the military, but for that matter, those throughout the civil rights movement of the 60s. And all that has been endured by so many people.”

Brees did not elaborate on what exactly had been endured and how it related to the symbolism of the flag.

“And is everything right with our country right now? No, it’s not. We still have a long way to go.”

“But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart is it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better, and we are all part of the solution,” Bress said.

Brees’ position on this issue is nothing new, but to reiterate it in the current context reveals a fundamental political conservatism. A Trump supporter pushing middle age, it will be interesting to see how Brees is regarded in what will be a very politicized National Football League season.

