FBI, DOJ seek will arrest and charge violent protesters ‘whenever and wherever necessary’

The Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation warned rioters Thursday that Attorney General William Barr has directed federal law enforcement to arrest and charge anyone attempting to incite violence and crime at civil demonstrations.

“Citizens across the Northern District of Florida are exercising their right to protest guaranteed by the Constitution, and we will do everything possible to ensure that they are allowed to do so in a safe, secure environment,” U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe said. “However, we cannot condone — and will not tolerate — agitators who attempt to hijack peaceful rallies in order to incite violence and criminal behavior. Working with our federal, state, and local partners, we will stop them, arrest them, and prosecute them whenever and wherever necessary.”