Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Ashley Moody takes legal action against vape companies marketing to minors

APolitical Headlines

Tropical Storm Cristobal forecasted to remain west of Florida mainland, impact to northern Gulf

APolitical Federal

State DHSMV terminates two employees for racist, threatening remarks at protesters

APolitical Headlines

DOJ awards 26 Florida police departments $32 million+ to hire more officers

APolitical Headlines

U.S. Sugar celebrates end of harvest, uses century-old steam locomotive to haul sugar cane

APolitical Headlines

Ashley Moody releases Hurricane Preparedness Guide, urges COVID-19 considerations
Fast-growing JUUL Labs has done well as the market for e-cigarettes has exploded.

APolitical

Ashley Moody takes legal action against vape companies marketing to minors

E-cigarette use increased 63% from 2017 to 2018 among high school students.

on

Attorney General Ashley Moody took legal action Thursday against two Florida vaping companies accused of marketing to minors and not properly verifying the age of their customers.

Monster Vape Labs and Lizard Juice are just two of the 21 vaping companies caught up in a 2019 investigation into companies unlawfully selling vape products in Florida and using marketing tactics that appear to target minors.

“I am appalled at the marketing of these addictive products to minors by the defendants in this case,” Moody said. “These companies’ marketing practices include labeling and advertising similar to children’s breakfast cereal products, among others, and video game giveaways, to entice our children to buy their addictive products. As Florida’s Attorney General, and a mother, I will not allow these companies, or any other vaping business, to violate the law and target our children with products that are addictive and particularly harmful to their still developing minds and bodies.”

The legal action seeks to prohibit the two companies from marketing to minors and ban their use of cartoons in ads promoting nicotine products. It also seeks to require the two companies to prevent the sale or delivery of vaping products to minors by using age-verification procedures.

Additionally, the Attorney General’s Office is seeking civil penalties and court costs.

Earlier this year, Moody worked alongside state lawmakers to draft legislation that would prevent the sale and marketing of vaping products to minors. The bill (SB810) would require vaping education classes for minors caught with an e-cigarette and ban flavors that attract kids. The bill was passed by both chambers and awaits the Governor’s signature.

A 2019 Florida Department of Health report said e-cigarette use among Florida high school students increased 63% from 2017 to 2018. Moreover, the report claimed one in four Florida high school students admit to vaping.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Ron DeSantis: Phase Two reopening starts Friday