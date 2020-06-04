Ashley Moody takes legal action against vape companies marketing to minors

Attorney General Ashley Moody took legal action Thursday against two Florida vaping companies accused of marketing to minors and not properly verifying the age of their customers.

Monster Vape Labs and Lizard Juice are just two of the 21 vaping companies caught up in a 2019 investigation into companies unlawfully selling vape products in Florida and using marketing tactics that appear to target minors.

“I am appalled at the marketing of these addictive products to minors by the defendants in this case,” Moody said. “These companies’ marketing practices include labeling and advertising similar to children’s breakfast cereal products, among others, and video game giveaways, to entice our children to buy their addictive products. As Florida’s Attorney General, and a mother, I will not allow these companies, or any other vaping business, to violate the law and target our children with products that are addictive and particularly harmful to their still developing minds and bodies.”

The legal action seeks to prohibit the two companies from marketing to minors and ban their use of cartoons in ads promoting nicotine products. It also seeks to require the two companies to prevent the sale or delivery of vaping products to minors by using age-verification procedures.

Additionally, the Attorney General’s Office is seeking civil penalties and court costs.

Earlier this year, Moody worked alongside state lawmakers to draft legislation that would prevent the sale and marketing of vaping products to minors. The bill (SB810) would require vaping education classes for minors caught with an e-cigarette and ban flavors that attract kids. The bill was passed by both chambers and awaits the Governor’s signature.

A 2019 Florida Department of Health report said e-cigarette use among Florida high school students increased 63% from 2017 to 2018. Moreover, the report claimed one in four Florida high school students admit to vaping.