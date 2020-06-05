Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Broward Commissioner Barbara Sharief endorses Maureen Porras in HD 105

Headlines Re-Open Florida

More details emerge on reopening universities

APolitical Headlines

Florida Chamber maps reveal childhood poverty rates across the state

APolitical Headlines

Uber announces expanded initiatives to 'stand with the Black community'

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Activist who sued Spencer Roach now challenging him in a primary

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida COVID-19 deaths have nearly doubled since Phase One reopening

Headlines

Broward Commissioner Barbara Sharief endorses Maureen Porras in HD 105

Porras is competing for the Democratic nod against Javier Estevez.

on

Broward County Commissioner and former Mayor Barbara Sharief is endorsing immigration attorney Maureen Porras in the Democratic primary for House District 105.

“Maureen is the leader that we need in Tallahassee,” Sharief said in a statement.

“Her hard work and dedication has made a difference in countless people’s lives. She will undoubtedly fight for her community in the same way that she has fought for families and the underprivileged for the last 11 years. I am confident that she will be a strong voice for her community and an advocate for all of us in Tallahassee.”

Porras is competing for the Democratic nod against former HD 105 candidate Javier Estevez. Estevez lost the 2018 election to now-state Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez by just 417 votes.

Rodriguez, however, is pursuing a Senate seat this cycle. Porras filed to compete in the now-open HD 105 contest in November.

“It is a great honor to receive an endorsement from Commissioner Sharief, who has been a dedicated public servant to her community and Broward County for many years,” Porras said.

“As a first-time candidate, her knowledge and experience will be a great asset to our campaign and we are excited to have her counsel and support to help flip this seat!”

Three GOP candidates — Bibiana PotestadJ. David Borrero and Pedro Barrios — have also filed in the contest.

Potestad has led the field in fundraising, adding more than $135,000 since August. Borrero is behind with more than $94,000.

Porras has added just under $21,000 to her campaign. New Leadership for Florida, a political committee supporting her bid, has raised more than $16,000 since November as well.

That puts her ahead of Estevez, who has pulled in just under $21,000 since April. Barrios reported less than $3,000 in donations.

Candidates face a Wednesday, June 10 deadline to report additional financial numbers through May.

HD 105 covers parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Ron DeSantis: Phase Two reopening starts Friday