Connect with us

2020

Chuck Brannan endorses Judson Sapp for CD 3

2020 Headlines

Poll: Joe Biden leads nationwide, but swing states are another story

2020 Headlines

Florida civil unrest could stall economic recovery from COVID-19

2020 Headlines

Iowa voters oust Steve King, shunned for insensitive remarks

2020 Headlines

Charlie Crist taps former Pete Buttigieg state director for campaign manager

2020

Cindy Banyai wants Robert E. Lee statue taken down in Lee County

2020

Chuck Brannan endorses Judson Sapp for CD 3

Another endorsement in the crowded GOP primary.

on

Rep. Chuck Brannan on Thursday endorsed Republican congressional candidate Judson Sapp for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

“Our country is in desperate need of strong leadership in Congress. Judson Sapp will stand firm to protect our conservative values and get things done for Floridians. I’m proud to endorse Judson Sapp for Congress because I know he will go to Washington to support President [Donald] Trump and fight for us,” Brannan said in a news release.

Sapp responded, “Chuck Brannan is a seventh-generation Floridian, rancher, and dedicated public servant. He served us in North Florida as a career law enforcement officer and now as a State Representative. I appreciate Chuck’s service to our state and his support.”

Sapp, a Clay County native, is the CEO of W.J. Sapp Railroad Contractor, which operates throughout the Southeastern United States.

Brannan joins U.S. Reps. Vern Buchanan and John Rutherford as well as former U.S. Rep. Cliff Stearns, former Lt. Gov. Jennifer Carroll, Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith and Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach in endorsing Sapp in the crowded GOP primary to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho.

Sapp is one of 10 Republicans to qualify for the August ballot, alongside Kat CammackRyan ChamberlinTodd ChaseBill EngelbrechtJoe Dallas MilladoGavin RollinsJames St. GeorgeDavid Theus and Amy Pope Wells.

Through the end of March, Sapp had about $310,000 in the bank, second only to St. George. Both candidates have leaned heavily on their own wealth to fund their congressional campaigns.

Cammack is No. 3 in both total raised and cash on hand, with about $166,000 banked on March 31. She has also been rolling out endorsements at a steady pace since qualifying for the ballot.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties as well as part of Marion. It is a safe Republican seat.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Ron DeSantis: Phase Two reopening starts Friday