Chuck Brannan endorses Judson Sapp for CD 3

Rep. Chuck Brannan on Thursday endorsed Republican congressional candidate Judson Sapp for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

“Our country is in desperate need of strong leadership in Congress. Judson Sapp will stand firm to protect our conservative values and get things done for Floridians. I’m proud to endorse Judson Sapp for Congress because I know he will go to Washington to support President [Donald] Trump and fight for us,” Brannan said in a news release.

Sapp responded, “Chuck Brannan is a seventh-generation Floridian, rancher, and dedicated public servant. He served us in North Florida as a career law enforcement officer and now as a State Representative. I appreciate Chuck’s service to our state and his support.”

Sapp, a Clay County native, is the CEO of W.J. Sapp Railroad Contractor, which operates throughout the Southeastern United States.

Brannan joins U.S. Reps. Vern Buchanan and John Rutherford as well as former U.S. Rep. Cliff Stearns, former Lt. Gov. Jennifer Carroll, Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith and Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach in endorsing Sapp in the crowded GOP primary to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho.

Sapp is one of 10 Republicans to qualify for the August ballot, alongside Kat Cammack, Ryan Chamberlin, Todd Chase, Bill Engelbrecht, Joe Dallas Millado, Gavin Rollins, James St. George, David Theus and Amy Pope Wells.

Through the end of March, Sapp had about $310,000 in the bank, second only to St. George. Both candidates have leaned heavily on their own wealth to fund their congressional campaigns.

Cammack is No. 3 in both total raised and cash on hand, with about $166,000 banked on March 31. She has also been rolling out endorsements at a steady pace since qualifying for the ballot.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties as well as part of Marion. It is a safe Republican seat.