Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Florida Chamber maps reveal childhood poverty rates across the state

APolitical Headlines

Uber announces expanded initiatives to 'stand with the Black community'

APolitical Headlines Orlando

NBA owners green light plan to resume games this summer in Orlando

APolitical Headlines

Cecil Spaceport on track to launch orbital flights by end of year

APolitical Headlines

Ashley Moody takes legal action against vape companies marketing to minors

APolitical Headlines

Tropical Storm Cristobal forecasted to remain west of Florida mainland, impact to northern Gulf

APolitical

Florida Chamber maps reveal childhood poverty rates across the state

The maps dig down to the county and ZIP code levels.

on

The Florida Chamber Foundation’s Prosperity Initiative has published a set of maps that outline childhood poverty numbers across the stats.

The maps dig down to the county and ZIP code levels. At the low end, about 8.5% of children in St. Johns County live in poverty. Hardee County fares worst, with a childhood poverty rate of 43.5%.

“Florida has 870,505 children living in poverty; that’s 21.3% of all of Florida’s children,” said Florida Chamber President Mark Wilson. “Half of those children live in just 150 of Florida’s 983 zip codes. The Florida Chamber Foundation’s 2030 Blueprint goal is to reduce the number of children in Florida living in poverty to less than 10% in the next ten years.

“To accomplish that goal, Florida’s business community will lead the way, working with elected officials, and non-profit agencies to create pathways to prosperity for all Floridians.”

The Chamber said it published the data to help business leaders, elected officials, and community leaders identify where childhood poverty is most prevalent so they could work toward solutions.

“No child in Florida should go to bed without knowing if they will eat tomorrow. Sadly, for too many children in Florida, that is a reality.” said Karen Moore, CEO of The Moore Agency and Florida Chamber Foundation Trustee. “Through the Florida Chamber Foundation’s Prosperity Initiative, Florida’s businesses have the opportunity to lead in helping Florida’s children move from poverty into prosperity.”

Florida Prosperity Initiative Director Michael Williams added, “Finding long lasting solutions to poverty is not an easy task but identifying the zip codes who could benefit the most is a great first step. These maps can be used by business and community leaders to show where the root causes of poverty are affecting the lives of young Floridians.”

The Florida Chamber Foundation produced the maps using data available through the American Community Survey conducted annually by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Prosperity Initiative is a brainchild of Wilson and former House Speaker Will Weatherford and has the express goal of slashing the childhood poverty rate over the next decade.

Represented by Wilson, the initiative has testified before the U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means, Subcommittee on Human Resources on breaking the cycle of generational poverty.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Ron DeSantis: Phase Two reopening starts Friday