Twitter blocks Donald Trump campaign video on George Floyd

Twitter has blocked a Donald Trump campaign video tribute to George Floyd over a copyright claim, in a move that adds to tensions between the social media platform and the U.S. president, one of its most widely followed users.
The company put a label on a video posted by the @TeamTrump account that said, “This media has been disabled in response to a claim by the copyright owner.” The video was still up on President Trump’s YouTube channel and includes pictures of Floyd, whose death sparked widespread protests, at the start.
“Per our copyright policy, we respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives,” Twitter said in a statement.
The three minute and 45 second clip is a montage of photos and videos of peaceful marches and police officers hugging protesters interspersed with some scenes of burning buildings and vandalism, set to gentle piano music and Trump speaking.
It’s the latest action that Twitter has taken against Trump, who has threatened to retaliate against social media companies.
Mark Anderson
June 5, 2020 at 8:46 am
Well done, Mr. President. Thank you!!
FreeSpeechKiller
June 5, 2020 at 9:09 am
Twitter, a firm that was founded on the premise of “free speech,” has now turned itself into an enemy of that freedom.
Twitter must be held responsible for its anti first amendment behavior. The U.S. Congress gave Twitter (and others) protection from lawsuits and tax breaks, in order to promote “platforms” for free speech between people.
The former platform, has turned itself from being a platform, to being a publisher, and it now violates the rules that gave it those protections and assistance.