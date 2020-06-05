Connect with us

Federal Headlines

White House forces reporters to ditch social distancing

Federal Headlines

Adam Hattersley, Alan Cohn square off in heated candidate forum

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott wants to sweeten trade deal with Britain

Federal Headlines

Adam Hattersley raising funds off George Floyd tragedy

Federal Headlines

Marco Rubio eyes fast track for stalled civil rights panel proposal

Federal

'Hopefully it won't happen': Rick Scott sees military in U.S. streets as 'last resort'
Image via AP.

Federal

White House forces reporters to ditch social distancing

The decision was made because it “looks better.”

on

The White House abandoned social distancing for reporters attending President Donald Trump’s Rose Garden event Friday because “it looks better,” according to the aide who ordered it.

Seats for reporters at recent White House events had been placed 6 feet apart to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. But shortly before Friday’s event, Trump aides moved the seats closer together so reporters were sitting shoulder-to-shoulder.

The decision “needlessly put reporters’ health at risk,” said Jonathan Karl of ABC News, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association.

“The health of the press corps should not be put in jeopardy because the White House wants reporters to be a prop for a ‘news conference’ where the president refused to answer any questions,” Karl said.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said it was his decision to move the seats closer together.

“It looks better,” Deere said. “I would remind you that those in the (press) pool are tested, everyone is temperature-checked and asked if they have had symptoms.”

Trump noticed when he was at the podium, and seemed happy about the new seating arrangement.

“I noticed you’re starting to get much closer together,” the president said. “Looks much better, I must say.”

Watching the event on television made her angry, CNN medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen said later.

“This is outrageous,” she said. “Those chairs should have been far apart. There was no reason to put them together, except so that President Trump could telegraph a false message.”

____

Republished with permission from the Associated Press.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Ron DeSantis: Phase Two reopening starts Friday