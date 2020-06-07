Connect with us

Headlines

Florida man accidentally broadcast racial slurs on Facebook

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Five straight days of 1K-plus coronavirus cases in Florida

Headlines South Florida

Boynton Beach fire chief, arts official removed over black mural

APolitical Headlines

Heavy rainfall to continue Sunday, tornadoes remain possible as Cristobal crawls north

America in Crisis Headlines

'You will be murdered': Hillsborough GOP chairman under fire for George Floyd protester claims

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of May 31

Headlines

Florida man accidentally broadcast racial slurs on Facebook

Caught on video.

on

A Naval Academy Alumni Association Board of Trustees member resigned from his position Saturday after an accidental Facebook Live video broadcast him and his wife making racist comments and using racial slurs while talking about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Scott Bethmann, 63, and his wife, Nancy, were watching the news and discussing the Black Lives Matter movement, The Florida Times-Union reported. According to the paper and the video, which was shared on social media, they made racist comments and used slurs in a video that was streamed on Facebook Live.

“Somehow I clicked onto some live event,” Scott Bethmann could be heard saying in the now-viral video.

By the end of the 33-minute stream, which mostly shows a black screen, Bethmann realizes he’s live and pointing the camera at his couch. He starts reading the comments aloud and asks, “What are they talking about?” before muttering “Oops,” and cutting the feed.

His Facebook page has been taken down entirely.

Atlantic Beach and Jacksonville residents were quick to take screen recordings of the video Friday night before Bethmann’s page was scrubbed. Those recordings have been posted and shared across social media platforms and were re-posted multiple times in an Atlantic Beach community Facebook group

“Scott has resigned as a local board member locally and nationally,” said Caleb Cronic, president of the USNA Alumni Association Jacksonville chapter, where Bethmann served as treasurer.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

54 counties’ vacation rental safety plans approved ahead of first June weekend.