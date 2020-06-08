Connect with us

Coronavirus Headlines

'Dirty Tricks': Rick Scott, Chinese press squabble over vaccine research

Coronavirus Headlines

Democrats' poll finds Florida dissatisfaction with Donald Trump's COVID-19 efforts

Coronavirus Headlines

Officials urge George Floyd protesters to get coronavirus tests

Coronavirus Headlines

Looting devastates businesses already shaken by virus

Coronavirus Headlines

China delayed releasing coronavirus info, frustrating WHO

Coronavirus Headlines

While many ask for more, states are slow to spend virus aid
A participant in a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine trial receives an injection in Kansas City, Missouri. This early safety study, called a Phase 1 trial, is using a vaccine candidate developed by Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Image via AP.

Coronavirus

‘Dirty Tricks’: Rick Scott, Chinese press squabble over vaccine research

The Global Times, a Chinese Communist Party outlet, bashed the Senator.

on

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott‘s assertions that the Chinese Communist Party would not share a COVID-19 vaccine with the world earned a response from Beijing Monday.

The Global Times, a house organ of the Chinese Communist Party, fired back at the Republican Senator in an article entitled “Anti-China US lawmakers making excuses on vaccine development.”

Scott, according to the Beijing outlet, “has repeatedly spread rumors and told lies to defame China. He shocked many people last month when he said every single Chinese citizen is a ‘Communist spy.’ Now, he’s playing dirty tricks again.”

Regarding the claim itself, the Chinese say “Scott refused to offer evidence of his claim, although he was pressed by the host on the issue twice. He said he can’t share all intelligence he sees. If there is real evidence, why can’t he make it public? The US claims to have evidence of many smears against China, but never provided any. It’s obvious Scott’s new accusation is nothing but a lie to deceive Americans.”

“Ugly politicians like Scott have become the source of rumors and lies about China. It seems they would like to make false accusations against China as long as they can fool Americans, even if only a small group of voters, to gain votes,” the argument continues.

Scott, for his part, is unbowed.

Communist China & its propaganda outlets like the Global Times are working overtime to try to hide their #Coronavirus failures & their efforts to steal or sabotage vaccine research. The world is wising up to China’s role as an adversary to freedom-loving people around the world,” the Senator tweeted Monday.

The Senator has gotten a global audience for his claims that China would not be a good global citizen with a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We have got to get this vaccine done. Unfortunately we have evidence that communist China is trying to sabotage us or slow it down,” Scott said Sunday, on the BBC network.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

54 counties’ vacation rental safety plans approved ahead of first June weekend.