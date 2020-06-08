Sharon Jackson announces bid for Pinellas County School Board

Sharon Jackson, a longtime Pinellas County School teacher, is running for the Pinellas County School Board in district 7.

Jackson is running to replace Rene Flowers who is leaving office to run for Pinellas County Commission.

“While COVID-19 has severely restricted the activities my team and I can put forth, I felt it incumbent of me to publicly announce my candidacy for the open Pinellas County School Board race”, Jackson said.

Jackson taught in elementary, middle and high school and worked as a counselor and as principal of Gulfport Elementary School

I believe that all children can learn given the right tools, a little patience, and a lot of support,” Jackson said. “Focusing on scholarly excellence, equity in classroom instruction and staffing, and introducing engaging curriculum will assure that we reach the goal of 100% Student Success.”

Jackson faces Caprice Edmond and former St. Petersburg City Council member Karl Nurse for the open seat.

The primary election is August 18.

Nurse is so far the frontrunner in terms of campaign finance. He’s raised $12,250 since entering the race in May. Edmond has raised $3,095 since entering the race in March.

Jackson has raised just $300 since filing in mid-May.