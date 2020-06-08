Connect with us

Sharon Jackson announces bid for Pinellas County School Board

Sharon Jackson announces bid for Pinellas County School Board

Jackson is running to replace Rene Flowers.

on

Sharon Jackson, a longtime Pinellas County School teacher, is running for the Pinellas County School Board in district 7.

Jackson is running to replace Rene Flowers who is leaving office to run for Pinellas County Commission.

“While COVID-19 has severely restricted the activities my team and I can put forth, I felt it incumbent of me to publicly announce my candidacy for the open Pinellas County School Board race”, Jackson said.

Jackson taught in elementary, middle and high school and worked as a counselor and as principal of Gulfport Elementary School

I believe that all children can learn given the right tools, a little patience, and a lot of support,” Jackson said. “Focusing on scholarly excellence, equity in classroom instruction and staffing, and introducing engaging curriculum will assure that we reach the goal of 100% Student Success.”

Jackson faces Caprice Edmond and former St. Petersburg City Council member Karl Nurse for the open seat.

The primary election is August 18.

Nurse is so far the frontrunner in terms of campaign finance. He’s raised $12,250 since entering the race in May. Edmond has raised $3,095 since entering the race in March.

Jackson has raised just $300 since filing in mid-May.

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

