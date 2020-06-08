Gov. DeSantis dismisses “very partisan” Senators’ complaints about Florida unemployment system

Gov. Ron DeSantis was unflappable when asked his thoughts on two U.S. Senators looking into Florida’s “uniquely poor” unemployment insurance system.
The Republican Governor, responding to a Tampa Bay Times story denoting claims of the unemployment system’s “abject inability” from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Ron Wyden, essentially dismissed the inquiry as partisan.
“Florida’s performance has proved uniquely poor in its abject inability to assist millions of Florida residents who have applied for and continue to await unemployment benefits,” they wrote U.S. Labor Department Inspector General Scott Dahl.
“Are they U.S. Senators from Florida,” DeSantis asked rhetorically, laughing, knowing that Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott would be unlikely to make such a play.
“I’ve never heard of partisan politics in Washington D.C. before,” the Governor quipped. “Oh my goodness, can you imagine that?”
“Look,” DeSantis added, “these guys are very partisan. That’s all they’re doing.”
The Governor also couldn’t give a definite timeframe as to the resolution of the state Inspector General investigation.
“It’s going to take time,” DeSantis said, describing the “procurement process” for the state’s CONNECT website. “This took place over a number of years.”
The Governor added that the state has paid more than $4.6 billion in unemployment claims.
“We’ve really been able to pick this thing off the mat,” DeSantis added, vowing that “we’re going to do more.”
DeSantis, speaking to reporters in Tallahassee last month, said he authorized Inspector General Melinda Miguel to commence an investigation into the CONNECT site, implemented during the Scott administration.
The Governor said getting answers about the site’s myriad failures was “very important for people.”
“A lot of money went into this site,” and “people want an accounting,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis has described the website variously as “designed to fail” and a “jalopy in the Daytona 500,” descriptions that failed to mollify many of those waiting to get their payouts.
Frankie M.
June 8, 2020 at 4:07 pm
Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they’re not watching and just because they’re partisan doesn’t mean they are wrong.
p.s. AG, can you ask Lenny if he still thinks kneeling during the national anthem is “stupid” inquiring minds would like to know? Doug Marrone is a marching king, Roger Goodell has offered up his mea culpa, Drew Brees apologized, etc. We know trump will never admit being wrong unless he’s caught on tape talking about grabbing women by the well you know. Will Lenny walk it back when he walks it out with Leonard tomorrow? Was he out there with the Jags the other day? Or does that not count as a practice?? I would like to hear Lenny say he was wr..wrr…wrrrr…wrrrooo…..wrrroooonngggg.
Stupid is as stupid does.
