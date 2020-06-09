Latest on the legislative staffing merry-go-round

Connect with us

The legislative merry-go-round keeps spinning.

on

With a tip of the hat to LobbyTools, here are the latest movements — both on and off — the legislative merry-go-round.

On: Jacob Diamond is the new legislative assistant to Melbourne Republican Sen. Debbie Mayfield.

Off: Kayla Lott is out as the legislative assistant to Gainesville Republican Sen. Keith Perry.

Off: Cory Strickland stepped down as administrative lead in the Speaker’s Office.

On and off: Jenna Sarkissian is replacing Skylar Swanson as communications director in the Majority Office.

Off: Murphy Kennedy stepped down as the legislative analyst in the Majority Office.

Off: Gus Delaney is out as a budget specialist for the Appropriations Committee.

Off: Ashton Mears is stepping down as an attorney for the Agriculture & Natural Resources Subcommittee.

Off: Angela Rivera is no longer an attorney for the Local Administration and Local, Federal & Veterans Affairs Subcommittees.

Off: Ned Luczynski is out as a policy chief for the Civil Justice Subcommittee.

Off: Alexis Calatayud is stepping down as legislative assistant to Miami Republican Rep. Vance Aloupis.

Off: Katie Doughty is stepping down as legislative assistant to Pensacola Republican Rep. Alex Andrade.

On: Lindsay Cosby is the new district secretary for Osprey Republican Rep. James Buchanan.

Off: Lara Medley is stepping down as a legislative assistant for Lakeland Republican Rep. Colleen Burton.

Off: Rubin Young is stepping down as legislative assistant to Miami Republican Rep. James Bush III.

Off: Helen Ridley is stepping down as district secretary for Jacksonville Democratic Rep. Kimberly Daniels.

On and off: Maddie Dawson is stepping down as legislative assistant to Naples Republican Rep. Byron Donalds. Sheila Jackson moved up from district secretary to legislative assistant.

Off and on: Kay Mathers is out, and Wesley Boggs is in as district secretary for Sarasota Democrat Rep. Margaret Good. Mathers has joined Good’s congressional campaign.

Off and on: Shannon Wilson is replacing Brittany Sullivan as district secretary to Davie Democratic Rep. Michael Gottlieb.

Off and on: Katie Blaxberg is replacing Rachel Goode as district secretary to Clearwater Republican Rep. Chris Latvala.

Off: Ann Bolduc is stepping down as legislative assistant to Tequesta Republican Rep. MaryLynn Magar.

Off: Sarah Massey is stepping down as district secretary for Miami Republican Rep. Daniel Perez.

Off: Michelle Grimsley is stepping down as legislative assistant for St. Petersburg Democratic Rep. Wengay Newton.

On: David Shaw is the new district secretary to Longwood Republican Rep. Scott Plakon.

On and off: Ariana Calderon his replacing Joe LaFauci as district secretary for Tampa Republican Rep. Jackie Toledo.

